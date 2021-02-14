News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Thorntons chocolate shop cleared out in latest blow to town centre

Judy Rimmer

Published: 12:00 PM February 14, 2021    Updated: 3:48 PM February 14, 2021
The Thorntons chocolate shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich, has been completely cleared out

The Thorntons chocolate shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich, has been completely cleared out - Credit: Archant

The Thorntons chocolate shop in Ipswich town centre has been cleared out and is now standing empty.

Thorntons chocolate shop in Ipswich town centre, which has now closed

Thorntons chocolate shop in Ipswich town centre, which has now closed - Credit: Archant

The shop in Tavern Street has also been removed from the list of branches on the company website, as owners say it is "is under consideration for closure". 

Bosses of the chain first confirmed in October  2020 they were considering closing the store, after it was listed for rent on the website of Norwich-based chartered surveyors Roche.

A clear-out under way at the Thorntons store in Tavern Street, Ipswich

A clear-out under way at the Thorntons store in Tavern Street, Ipswich - Credit: www.herositesolutions.co.uk

Rent for the four-storey building, complete with the ground floor shop, is priced at £30,000 a year.

The store is now empty, with signage removed. Waste management company Hero Site Solutions has posted photos of the shop being cleared out on their Facebook page.

horntons store in Tavern Street, Ipswich, being cleared out by Hero Site Solutions

Thorntons store in Tavern Street, Ipswich, being cleared out by Hero Site Solutions - Credit: www.herositesolutions.co.uk

Thorntons had shut all its shops and cafes temporarily during lockdown, while offering home delivery of products.

Other shops closing down in Ipswich include the Debenhams department store and the Top Shop and Top Man unit in the Sailmakers shopping centre. 

A Thorntons spokesman said: "We can confirm this store is in a live consultation and is under consideration for closure.

"Our customers can continue to access our range of Thorntons products online through our website www.thorntons.co.uk”



