Thorntons chocolate shop cleared out in latest blow to town centre
The Thorntons chocolate shop in Ipswich town centre has been cleared out and is now standing empty.
The shop in Tavern Street has also been removed from the list of branches on the company website, as owners say it is "is under consideration for closure".
Bosses of the chain first confirmed in October 2020 they were considering closing the store, after it was listed for rent on the website of Norwich-based chartered surveyors Roche.
Rent for the four-storey building, complete with the ground floor shop, is priced at £30,000 a year.
The store is now empty, with signage removed. Waste management company Hero Site Solutions has posted photos of the shop being cleared out on their Facebook page.
Thorntons had shut all its shops and cafes temporarily during lockdown, while offering home delivery of products.
Other shops closing down in Ipswich include the Debenhams department store and the Top Shop and Top Man unit in the Sailmakers shopping centre.
A Thorntons spokesman said: "We can confirm this store is in a live consultation and is under consideration for closure.
"Our customers can continue to access our range of Thorntons products online through our website www.thorntons.co.uk”