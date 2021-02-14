Published: 12:00 PM February 14, 2021 Updated: 3:48 PM February 14, 2021

The Thorntons chocolate shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich, has been completely cleared out

The Thorntons chocolate shop in Ipswich town centre has been cleared out and is now standing empty.

Thorntons chocolate shop in Ipswich town centre, which has now closed

The shop in Tavern Street has also been removed from the list of branches on the company website, as owners say it is "is under consideration for closure".

Bosses of the chain first confirmed in October 2020 they were considering closing the store, after it was listed for rent on the website of Norwich-based chartered surveyors Roche.

A clear-out under way at the Thorntons store in Tavern Street, Ipswich

Rent for the four-storey building, complete with the ground floor shop, is priced at £30,000 a year.

The store is now empty, with signage removed. Waste management company Hero Site Solutions has posted photos of the shop being cleared out on their Facebook page.

Thorntons store in Tavern Street, Ipswich, being cleared out by Hero Site Solutions

Thorntons had shut all its shops and cafes temporarily during lockdown, while offering home delivery of products.

Other shops closing down in Ipswich include the Debenhams department store and the Top Shop and Top Man unit in the Sailmakers shopping centre.

A Thorntons spokesman said: "We can confirm this store is in a live consultation and is under consideration for closure.

"Our customers can continue to access our range of Thorntons products online through our website www.thorntons.co.uk”







