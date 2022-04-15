News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Plans to 'fully refurbish' Ipswich pub starting with garden makeover

Charlotte Moore

Published: 11:00 AM April 15, 2022
Updated: 11:32 AM April 15, 2022
The Thrasher, Ipswich.

The first plans for revamping The Thrasher pub garden have been submitted. - Credit: Archant

The first plans for revamping a 'much-loved' pub garden in Ipswich's Nacton Road have been submitted, including a pergola and outdoor bar. 

Documents have been submitted to Ipswich Borough Council requesting approval to makeover the front garden area, with new patio areas, an outdoor bar and an open-sided pergola with heating and lights form part of the plans to 'fully refurbish' The Thrasher pub in Nacton Road, Ipswich. 

The existing play equipment is to be retained, as are a number of trees and some timber circular seating. 

The Thrasher is part of the Hungry Horse chain of pubs, owned and operated by Greene King. 

When asked about the makeover plans, a Greene King spokesperson said: "We run a regular program of investments to refresh and maintain all our pubs, ensuring they are the very best they can be.  

"As part of this, we have plans to fully refurbish The Thrasher, including revamping the outside area and adding a new bar.  

"It's very early days in the planning process, but we hope we are able to give this much-loved pub the enhancement it deserves." 

