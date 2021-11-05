'Our measures are effective' - How Unit 17 is keeping guests safe

Unit 17 in Ipswich have special safety measures in place to keep their customers safe. General manager James McKeown. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Safety in Ipswich nightlife venues is being taken very seriously amid heightened concerns, says the manager of a popular club.

Unit 17, in Cardinal Park, is one of the most popular nightclubs in Ipswich for younger demographics - those aged around 18 to 24.

And with high-profile reports of sexual assault and spiking in Ipswich in the last month, the bar has shared some of the "phenomenal" measures being taken to keep people safe in and when they leave the venue.

Rekom, which runs 46 nightclubs across the UK, has launched a national We Care campaign in all of its sites.

As well as bottle stoppers and lids for drinks, Unit 17 also has metal arches to check people before they enter the premises. Before entry, people are asked to turn out their pockets and step through the metal detectors to ensure nothing is being smuggled in that might harm another person.

Unit 17 has also set up an account with Hawk Cabs to ensure that they can get revellers home quickly and safely.

The taxi company has made the club a priority number, as part of a deal that Unit 17 general manager James McKeown said "blew him away".

At the discretion of club management, patrons can get a taxi quicker, in order to keep welfare the priority.

Phone charging stations are available, free water is provided and a free handbag cloakroom service is offered to all women.

Unit 17 also trains staff to look out for customer safety and has a dedicated medical room and a multiple first aiders on site.

Speaking about the reaction of the club to recent reported incidents in Ipswich, Mr McKeown, said: "We've met with police and they say we're doing more than they usually see.

"Our measures aren't anything fancy, but they're effective. And they're all part of the service now; we need to be vigilant in making sure people can enjoy themselves and stay safe.

"Whether it's making sure our guests get home safely or providing measures to protect their drinks - we're happy to do our bit."