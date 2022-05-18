New Venezuelan restaurant to bring fusion of flavour to Ipswich

Diego and Dimas, the owners of the Venezuelan Traditional Food restaurant - Credit: Venezuelan Traditional Food

An uncle and nephew team will share their national food and culture with the Ipswich community when they open their new restaurant.

Dimas Angel Gonzalez Villacreces, 50, and Diego Andres Sanches Gonzalez, 22, cannot wait to welcome the guests to the Venezuelan Traditional Food, in Wherstead Road.

The restaurant is set to open in early June.

Dimas and Diego moved from Venezuela almost four years ago and decided to share their national cuisine with Ipswich residents.

Diego said: “My grandma was an amazing cook. She taught us how to cook traditional Venezuelan dishes. In our restaurant, my uncle will be doing most of the cooking while I will be working on site.”

Diego described Venezuelan cuisine as “a fusion of Spanish, Portugal, Italian and South American tastes with an Arabic and Chinese touch.”

Dimas added: “Venezuelan food is the ultimate representation of what Venezuela is about. It’s a mixture of flavours, smells and textures.

“The mixture of recipes from many parts of the world resulted in exquisite cuisine, varied with contrasts of mixing salty with the sweet, the acidic with the acid, that is the delight of those who go to Venezuela.”

The owners designated arepa as their signature dish, which is made of ground maize dough and then filled.

The dish will be served in the restaurant all day long.

Venezuelan Traditional Food will serve breakfasts, lunches as well as dinners at the restaurant and via delivery.

Alongside serving food, Dimas and Diego would like to provide their guests with entertainment and share the place with local communities.

Diego said: “We aim to become an asset to the local area and a hub for the community. As we move forwards, we hope we can also use the space we have to provide community activities and clubs that benefit the community.”

The owners are inviting the town to join them during the grand opening that will take place on Saturday, June 4.