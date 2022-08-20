Wedding venue applies for licence to play late-night live music

Venue 16 has applied to extend their music hours on a Thursday, and alter some of the lines in their licensing to accommodate their more efficient CCTV - Credit: Venue 16

An Ipswich wedding event company has applied to be able to play live music until midnight on Thursdays.

Venue 16, a wedding, events and restaurant company in Tuddenham Road, has applied to Ipswich Borough Council to alter their premises license and update their CCTV system.

Jon Parker, technical operator at Venue 16, said: "The Thursday music time is to accommodate our business since we reopened after Covid.

"Events and weddings are really starting to take off for us again and obviously we have a wedding license here, so we just want to have the ability to allow weddings and functions on Thursday evenings.

"We are getting a lot more requests now as weddings and other events haven't been able to happen for the last few years, so I am glad the business is stronger and busier, so it is to accommodate and allow us more flexibility."

Since it took over the premises in 2019, Venue 16 has still been working off the licensing for the previous business, Greshams Ipswich.

As such, Venue 16 bosses want to make alterations to the wording in some of the lines to accommodate their more efficient CCTV systems.

Mr Parker continued: "From an actual standpoint, not much is really changing.

"It is just a case of changing some of the wording and titles, so we have been working with the council to rewrite some of those sections in the licensing.

"In terms of CCTV, we are not removing anything, there is still going to be CCTV, but we wanted to ensure our CCTV system is relevant in the license."