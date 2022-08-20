News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

Wedding venue applies for licence to play late-night live music

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 4:00 PM August 20, 2022
Venue 16 has applied to extend their music hours on a Thursday, and alter some of the lines in their licensing to acc

Venue 16 has applied to extend their music hours on a Thursday, and alter some of the lines in their licensing to accommodate their more efficient CCTV - Credit: Venue 16

An Ipswich wedding event company has applied to be able to play live music until midnight on Thursdays. 

Venue 16, a wedding, events and restaurant company in Tuddenham Road, has applied to Ipswich Borough Council to alter their premises license and update their CCTV system.

Jon Parker, technical operator at Venue 16, said: "The Thursday music time is to accommodate our business since we reopened after Covid.

"Events and weddings are really starting to take off for us again and obviously we have a wedding license here, so we just want to have the ability to allow weddings and functions on Thursday evenings.

"We are getting a lot more requests now as weddings and other events haven't been able to happen for the last few years, so I am glad the business is stronger and busier, so it is to accommodate and allow us more flexibility."

Since it took over the premises in 2019, Venue 16 has still been working off the licensing for the previous business, Greshams Ipswich.

As such, Venue 16 bosses want to make alterations to the wording in some of the lines to accommodate their more efficient CCTV systems.

Most Read

  1. 1 Severe delays on A14 and Orwell Bridge after wheel falls off ambulance
  2. 2 Two hour delays on A14 after road closed near Felixstowe
  3. 3 Council to investigate after road sweeper toppled over on roundabout
  1. 4 Revealed: The cheapest petrol stations in Suffolk as prices start to fall
  2. 5 Lorry recovered after overturning on A14 roundabout at Felixstowe
  3. 6 5 businesses opening up in Ipswich soon
  4. 7 Landlord's plea for help to stop family going homeless
  5. 8 Suffolk cinemas at risk as Cineworld 'set to file for bankruptcy'
  6. 9 Visitor centre set for go-ahead at new country park
  7. 10 Ipswich family business celebrates 25th birthday with summer festival

Mr Parker continued: "From an actual standpoint, not much is really changing.

"It is just a case of changing some of the wording and titles, so we have been working with the council to rewrite some of those sections in the licensing.

"In terms of CCTV, we are not removing anything, there is still going to be CCTV, but we wanted to ensure our CCTV system is relevant in the license."

Ipswich Borough Council
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The fire broke out at Star Express café in Ipswich town centre

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Fire breaks out in café near Ipswich town centre

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A child has been taken to hospital after a collision in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Child taken to hospital after collision with car in Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A road near Ipswich has become flooded after heavy rain 

Suffolk Live News

Road near Ipswich flooded as drivers forced to find alternative routes

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The Volkswagen was stopped on the A12 at Martlesham

A12

Car carrying three passengers not wearing seatbelts stopped on A12

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon