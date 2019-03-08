'Such a loss' - Ipswich bakery shuts down two stores

No lunch today? Three workers looking in Victoria's Bakery discover they will have to go around the corner to Greggs in Upper Brook Street for their takeaway. Picture; PAUL GEATER Archant

An independent Ipswich bakery has closed down two of its stores in the town.

Victoria's Bakery shut down its Norwich Road and Tacket Street branches on Saturday, August 10.

The closures were revealed through a post on the company's official Facebook page.

It states: "After many years Victoria's have closed its Norwich Road and Tacket Street branches.

"We would like to say a huge thank you to our loyal staff and customers."

Following the closures the independent bakery will continue operating its three other branches in the town - in Woodbridge Road, Felixstowe Road and Hawthorn Drive.

The bakery added it was now "looking forward to new adventures with our remaining three shops".

News of the changes provoked an outpouring of support from the firm's army of loyal customers.

"So sad to hear this news", wrote one customer, "when working in Ipswich I would male the effort to use Norwich Road.

"Wish you all the very best for you next venture and the staff for their future."

Another commented: "Very sad to hear. Will definitely be making the trip to the others - the bread is second to none."