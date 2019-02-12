Sunny

Conversion of former club into offices nears completion

PUBLISHED: 16:28 15 February 2019

Mark Pertwee, Cllr David Ellesmere and Robin Cousins on site at the new Maltings development Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mark Pertwee, Cllr David Ellesmere and Robin Cousins on site at the new Maltings development Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The multi-million pound conversion of the club that once housed the Hollywood and Kartouche clubs in Ipswich is nearly finished.

Work is now underway at The Maltings Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The former Hollywood and Kartouche club in Princes Street is to become high-tech modern offices and there has already been interest from potential tenants, according to agents Penn Commercial.

The historic building, which was originally a Victorian maltings, is being restored and refurbished in a project worth more than £3 million by Colchester-based Pertwee Estates.

It has potential for use as a headquarters office for a single business employing 250 to 300 people, or dividing into suites for a variety of users.

Mark Pertwee, of developers Pertwee Estates, said it would provide 24,000 sq ft of commercial space.

Work is now underway at The Maltings Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNWork is now underway at The Maltings Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

He said: “We have some very strong interest from people interested in coming here. It is grade A space in office terms.

“This is a great location, close enough to walk into the town centre or the Waterfront for lunchtime.

“It will be a very different environment than it was before, very light and with no dark corners.”

Mr Pertwee said the project began last April and was on course to finish in May.

CGI of how The Maltings, Princes Street will look on completion Picture: PERTWEE ESTATES

“It has been challenging, With any conversion project there are always unexpected surprises that need dealing with,” he said.

“But we have been very lucky with the weather. We were only delayed once by high wind.

“Our builders Horizon are very experienced in conversion projects - a lot of the guys working here actually remember it as a nightclub.”

The conversion retains many original features, exposed red brick walls, timbers and steel columns, and some industrial features.

New stairs, a lift, doors and windows have been installed and an L-shaped atrium links the two wings while a new light-well will flood light in from the roof above.

There are 99 new windows and doors, as well as glass walls, to bring in light.

The project is in its final stages with plasterboard and plastering going in, painting and decoration.

David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council, said: “It is a perfect location here, close to the station and an important site for Ipswich.

“It is a character building as well. It is the first thing people see when they come from the station.”

