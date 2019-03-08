Video

What is happening to the former Hollywood nightclub?

The Maltings in Ipswich PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

The £3 million pound Maltings office development in Ipswich has welcomed its first tenants.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Maltings in Ipswich PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE The Maltings in Ipswich PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Lonham, a specialty cargo and freight liability insurer, has moved in to the Princes Street site after 30 years at the Captain's House on Grimwade Street.

The Maltings was once the home of Hollywood, Zest and Kartouche nightclubs and the Trader Jacks bar.

It has been converted into high tech, light and air-conditioned offices by developers Pertwee Estates, featuring lots of glass and stainless steel alongside the original Victorian brickwork.

Mark Pertwee, managing director of Pertwee Estates, said; "We are delighted to welcome Lonham to The Maltings.

Mark Pertwee, of Pertwee Estates PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE Mark Pertwee, of Pertwee Estates PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

"When we refurbished the building we wanted to bring something new and unique to the area.

"The Maltings will add another dimension to the already diverse range of office accommodation in this increasingly attractive area, which is widely recognised as Ipswich's prime business district."

"It is great to see the first tenants moving in. We are up and running and open for business.

"We are already talking to other potential tenants and having viewings."

Inside the Maltings building in Princes Street in the early days of the £3m renovation project. Picture: NEW ANGLIA LEP Inside the Maltings building in Princes Street in the early days of the £3m renovation project. Picture: NEW ANGLIA LEP

Lonham, established in 1989, provides cargo and freight legal liability insurance.

Lonham underwriting director Mike Ayres said: "Our new office supports our ambitious plans for the future and provides a modern and flexible working environment for staff and customers.

"And while our office may have changed, the other good news is that we remain committed to responding swiftly, positively and with innovation, to the evolving needs of our brokers and clients."

The former nighclub was a mainstay of Ipswich nightlife in the 1980s.

But it stood empty for a decade until it was sold by Ipswich Borough Council to Pertwee Estates.

As part of their conversion, original windows have been reinstated and sky lights added.

The bars, dance floor and a dancing cage have have been replaced by expanses of ceramic tiles and glass walls instead.

Ipswich council leader David Ellesmere said: "The Maltings is a key part of the Princes Street commercial corridor we are creating with our partners and will provide another boost for a valuable site linking the town centre and the railway station."