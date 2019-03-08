E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion
Video

What is happening to the former Hollywood nightclub?

PUBLISHED: 07:30 03 October 2019

The Maltings in Ipswich PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

The Maltings in Ipswich PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

The £3 million pound Maltings office development in Ipswich has welcomed its first tenants.

The Maltings in Ipswich PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEThe Maltings in Ipswich PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Lonham, a specialty cargo and freight liability insurer, has moved in to the Princes Street site after 30 years at the Captain's House on Grimwade Street.

The Maltings was once the home of Hollywood, Zest and Kartouche nightclubs and the Trader Jacks bar.

It has been converted into high tech, light and air-conditioned offices by developers Pertwee Estates, featuring lots of glass and stainless steel alongside the original Victorian brickwork.

Mark Pertwee, managing director of Pertwee Estates, said; "We are delighted to welcome Lonham to The Maltings.

Mark Pertwee, of Pertwee Estates PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEMark Pertwee, of Pertwee Estates PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

"When we refurbished the building we wanted to bring something new and unique to the area.

"The Maltings will add another dimension to the already diverse range of office accommodation in this increasingly attractive area, which is widely recognised as Ipswich's prime business district."

"It is great to see the first tenants moving in. We are up and running and open for business.

"We are already talking to other potential tenants and having viewings."

Inside the Maltings building in Princes Street in the early days of the £3m renovation project. Picture: NEW ANGLIA LEPInside the Maltings building in Princes Street in the early days of the £3m renovation project. Picture: NEW ANGLIA LEP

Lonham, established in 1989, provides cargo and freight legal liability insurance.

Lonham underwriting director Mike Ayres said: "Our new office supports our ambitious plans for the future and provides a modern and flexible working environment for staff and customers.

"And while our office may have changed, the other good news is that we remain committed to responding swiftly, positively and with innovation, to the evolving needs of our brokers and clients."

The former nighclub was a mainstay of Ipswich nightlife in the 1980s.

But it stood empty for a decade until it was sold by Ipswich Borough Council to Pertwee Estates.

As part of their conversion, original windows have been reinstated and sky lights added.

The bars, dance floor and a dancing cage have have been replaced by expanses of ceramic tiles and glass walls instead.

Ipswich council leader David Ellesmere said: "The Maltings is a key part of the Princes Street commercial corridor we are creating with our partners and will provide another boost for a valuable site linking the town centre and the railway station."

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Spate of thefts in Ipswich as cars smashed for valuables

A number of the break-ins took place on Constable Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

'She adores him': Ed Sheeran urged to help after sad Ettie, 5, misses Ipswich gigs with brain injury

Ettie Curtis. Picture: KLARA CURTIS

Mum who tragically lost twins raises money for Ipswich baby unit

Jodie pictured with her husband David, sadly lost their twins in September 2019. Picture: JODIE MARKS

Social worker struck off for 'sophisticated' expense claim fraud

The social worker was an employee of Suffolk County Council Picture: ARCHANT

Video 'It's heartbreaking' - Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man exposed himself to police and pulled "a funny face", court hears

Nicholas Guest was fined for exposure at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Unidentified man found dead in Ipswich business

A man's body has been found in Back Hamlet, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘The school was her life’ - tributes pour in for teaching assistant Lolly

Lolly Hill's family have paid an emotional tribute to the teaching assistant who has worked at Whitton Primary school for more than 20 years Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY LOLLY HILL'S FAMILY

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Strand floods as heavy rains hit Ipswich

The Strand near the River Orwell flooded earlier today amid Met Office warnings Picture: GERALD GORA

Woman saved in late night rescue after car engulfed by flood water

The emergency services were seen near the Orwell Bridge where the woman had become trapped. Picture: R. HEART

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Uncertainty remains over plans for 42 homes in Suffolk village

A Mid Suffolk development control committee are set to decide on plans for 42 homes in Somersham next week Picture: MSDC

What is happening to the former Hollywood nightclub?

The Maltings in Ipswich PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Today’s breaking news for Suffolk and north Essex

Stay with us for all of the breaking news for Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Social worker struck off for ‘sophisticated’ expense claim fraud

The social worker was an employee of Suffolk County Council Picture: ARCHANT

Out of options, no way to turn and a facing ‘bleak’ future... but Huws never lost hope and has found light at the end of a dark road

Emyr Huws is smiling again following a two-year injury nightmare. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists