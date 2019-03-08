Ipswich a 'go-to' location for distribution sector says firm as it snaps up warehouse

Warehousing firm GMA Warehousing is increasing its capacity in Ipswich Picture: GMA WAREHOUSING GMA warehousing

A warehousing firm says it has enjoyed "strong demand" over the last year as it snapped up a 124,000sq ft facility in Ipswich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

GMA Warehousing says it has grown considerably in that last 12 months Picture: PAT STOCKLEY/GMA WAREHOUSING GMA Warehousing says it has grown considerably in that last 12 months Picture: PAT STOCKLEY/GMA WAREHOUSING

Ipswich and Felixstowe-based GMA Warehousing & Transport, which has more than 325,000sq ft of warehousing space as well as a 44-strong vehicle fleet, said Ipswich was the 'go-to' location for the distribution and fulfilment sector. The firm has now added a new facility in Leslie Road, Ipswich to its portfolio.

You may also want to watch:

MORE - Will Brexit lead to food shortages and rising prices?

Business development boss Jay Kamat said: "This is an exciting opportunity for us, as this site complements our existing warehouse capacity here in Ipswich.

"It also allows us to diversify our offerings with an increased emphasis on value-added services. We've enjoyed strong demand for our services over the last year, and this warehouse allows us to serve our customers better."

GMA Warehousing's new facility at Leslie Road, Ipswich Picture: GMA WAREHOUSING GMA Warehousing's new facility at Leslie Road, Ipswich Picture: GMA WAREHOUSING

The company wanted to identify opportunities to further develop its client offering as part of its expansion plans, he said.