Ipswich a 'go-to' location for distribution sector says firm as it snaps up warehouse

PUBLISHED: 13:00 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 22 October 2019

Warehousing firm GMA Warehousing is increasing its capacity in Ipswich Picture: GMA WAREHOUSING

GMA warehousing

A warehousing firm says it has enjoyed "strong demand" over the last year as it snapped up a 124,000sq ft facility in Ipswich.

GMA Warehousing says it has grown considerably in that last 12 months Picture: PAT STOCKLEY/GMA WAREHOUSING

Ipswich and Felixstowe-based GMA Warehousing & Transport, which has more than 325,000sq ft of warehousing space as well as a 44-strong vehicle fleet, said Ipswich was the 'go-to' location for the distribution and fulfilment sector. The firm has now added a new facility in Leslie Road, Ipswich to its portfolio.

Business development boss Jay Kamat said: "This is an exciting opportunity for us, as this site complements our existing warehouse capacity here in Ipswich.

"It also allows us to diversify our offerings with an increased emphasis on value-added services. We've enjoyed strong demand for our services over the last year, and this warehouse allows us to serve our customers better."

GMA Warehousing's new facility at Leslie Road, Ipswich Picture: GMA WAREHOUSING

The company wanted to identify opportunities to further develop its client offering as part of its expansion plans, he said.

