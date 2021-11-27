Could American fast food chain Wendy's open a Suffolk restaurant next year?
- Credit: Chantelle Billson
American burger chain Wendy's has not ruled out opening a branch in Suffolk after announcing plans for 50 new restaurants in the UK next year.
The fast-food business is expanding following the success of five recently-opened restaurants in Reading, Stratford, Oxford, Croydon and Romford.
Wendy's opened a number of restaurants in the UK in the 1980s and 1990s, but the last branch closed in 2001.
A spokesman for the firm was unable to reveal whether any of the 50 restaurants due to open in 2022 would be in Suffolk.
Abigail Pringle, Wendy’s chief development officer, said: "We have seen incredible success that outperformed our expectations, and it’s clear to us that customers are loving our fresh, high-quality food."
Paul Hilder, Wendy’s managing director for the UK and Canada, added: "We’re in the final stages of discussions with two traditional franchise partners who will help the brand cross the Midlands and the north of England, and we have a very strong pipeline of franchise candidates beyond that."
