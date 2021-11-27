News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Could American fast food chain Wendy's open a Suffolk restaurant next year?

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:24 PM November 27, 2021
Wendy's

The restaurant is expected to open before the end of the year. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

American burger chain Wendy's has not ruled out opening a branch in Suffolk after announcing plans for 50 new restaurants in the UK next year.

The fast-food business is expanding following the success of five recently-opened restaurants in Reading, Stratford, Oxford, Croydon and Romford.

Wendy's opened a number of restaurants in the UK in the 1980s and 1990s, but the last branch closed in 2001.

Wendy's

Wendy's Romford is expected to open in December. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

A spokesman for the firm was unable to reveal whether any of the 50 restaurants due to open in 2022 would be in Suffolk.

Abigail Pringle, Wendy’s chief development officer, said: "We have seen incredible success that outperformed our expectations, and it’s clear to us that customers are loving our fresh, high-quality food."

Paul Hilder, Wendy’s managing director for the UK and Canada, added: "We’re in the final stages of discussions with two traditional franchise partners who will help the brand cross the Midlands and the north of England, and we have a very strong pipeline of franchise candidates beyond that."

