European store wants to sell alcohol at old Co-op store in Ipswich

The East of England Co-op in Handford Road, Ipswich, has closed - Credit: GEMMA MITCHELL

A store selling European food and drink is hoping to sell alcohol too at the site of a former Co-op store in Ipswich that closed in 2018.

Adugs Food Ltd has asked Ipswich Borough Council for a liquor licence for its shop in Handford Street that will be open from 8am to 10pm, Monday to Saturday, and 9am to 9pm on Sundays.

Applying for the application, Aleksejs Romanovskis said: "We will be selling food from European countries.

"There will be no activities like gambling, live music, dancing, TV, sports matches, consumption of alcohol on the premises."

He also said the shop will check IDs and use CCTV.

Handford Road, Ipswich - Credit: GEMMA MITCHELL

Resident Michael Coe has objected to the application, saying: "It has taken since March 2021 to actually get the streets back to normality and peace and quiet for residents, many who are elderly or vulnerable in the nearby housing complex under sheltered housing.

"The Co-op did sell alcohol and cigarettes to the local community; however, this attracted the drug addicts and homeless individuals who frequented the shop to buy alcohol."

An IBC meeting will be held on Monday, December 6 at 2pm to discuss the application.

The closing notice for the Handford Road Co-op - Credit: GEMMA MITCHELL



