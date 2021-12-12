News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
13 amazing pictures of Beach Street Felixstowe Christmas market

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 4:00 PM December 12, 2021
Rosie Gleed having fun in the snow at the Beach Street Christmas market. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Rosie Gleed having fun in the snow at the Beach Street Christmas market. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Six months on from opening, container market Beach Street in Felixstowe, is still going strong with a Christmas market. 

Julie Anderson enjoying the festive market. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Julie Anderson enjoying the festive market. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

On Saturday, marketgoers were treated to street food, drinks, Santa's Grotto, local crafters, artisan gifts and stocking fillers at the outdoor market at Manning's in Sea Road.

Festive fun at the Beach Street Christmas market. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Santa in his Beach Street grotto. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

There was also face painting and visitors came out dressed for the festive spirit. 

Festive fun at the Beach Street Christmas market. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Festive fun dog at the Beach Street Christmas market. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

This is the first time Beach Street has held a Christmas market - and organisers will be looking to make it an annual event. 

Families got to see Santa at the Beach Street Christmas market. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Santa at the Beach Street Christmas market. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

And it is one of many events it is holding over the winter holidays. 

Jo Buckland and Sarah Pearson in the festive spirit.Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Jo Buckland and Sarah Pearson in the festive spirit. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

It already had a Christmas Vegan Market, and will return with Santa on Saturday, December 18 until Friday, December 24.  

Families got to see Santa at the Beach Street Christmas market. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Families got to see Santa at the Beach Street Christmas market. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

For more festive fun in Felixstowe, check out its ice rink in Great Eastern Square, from December 18-21, and the Christmas Day Dip, at 10am on December 25, which raises money for St Elizabeth's Hospice every year. 

Rosie Gleed having fun in the snow at the Beach Street Christmas market. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Rosie Gleed having fun in the snow at the Beach Street Christmas market. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Liz Lock with Chelsea at the Beach Street Christmas market. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Liz Lock with Chelsea at the Beach Street Christmas market. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Rosie Gleed having fun in the snow at the Beach Street Christmas market. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Rosie Gleed having fun in the snow at the Beach Street Christmas market. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Faye Gaffer and Bernadette Mooney , owners of The WillowsSuffolk homebaking company. Picture: Sarah

Faye Gaffer and Bernadette Mooney, owners of The Willows Suffolk homebaking company. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Tallulah, Hugo, Sam,. Kathy and Mr Tumnus. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Tallulah, Hugo, Sam, Kathy and Mr Tumnus. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown



