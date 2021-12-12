13 amazing pictures of Beach Street Felixstowe Christmas market

Rosie Gleed having fun in the snow at the Beach Street Christmas market. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Six months on from opening, container market Beach Street in Felixstowe, is still going strong with a Christmas market.

On Saturday, marketgoers were treated to street food, drinks, Santa's Grotto, local crafters, artisan gifts and stocking fillers at the outdoor market at Manning's in Sea Road.

There was also face painting and visitors came out dressed for the festive spirit.

This is the first time Beach Street has held a Christmas market - and organisers will be looking to make it an annual event.

And it is one of many events it is holding over the winter holidays.

It already had a Christmas Vegan Market, and will return with Santa on Saturday, December 18 until Friday, December 24.

For more festive fun in Felixstowe, check out its ice rink in Great Eastern Square, from December 18-21, and the Christmas Day Dip, at 10am on December 25, which raises money for St Elizabeth's Hospice every year.

