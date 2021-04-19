News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Watch: Suffolk’s first baby tapir heralds biggest expansion to date at Jimmy's Farm

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 7:00 PM April 19, 2021    Updated: 7:04 PM April 19, 2021
Tobias, Suffolk's first baby tapir has been born at Jimmy's Farm. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Jimmy's Farm and Wildlife Park near Ipswich has had its biggest expansion to date prior to the welcoming of a new baby Tapir. 

Tobias, a Lowland Tapir from South America, is the first of its kind in Suffolk and is already a big delight at the farm. 

Tobias, Suffolk's first baby tapir has been born at Jimmy's Farm. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Born to mum Tiptap and dad Teddy on April 11, Tobias is classed as a vulnerable animal as his species' population is decreasing.

"We’re so grateful for Tobias and that he is building the population of this vulnerable species," said a spokesman for Jimmy's Farm. 

The day after Tobias was born, Jimmy's Farm reopened to the public with its biggest expansion up and running before visitors arrived on April 12. 

Owner, Jimmy Doherty, said he was “proud of his team” for getting the 6.5 acres of new enclosures and a walkway open before the first 700 visitors entered the farm last Monday. 

Mr Doherty added: "They represent the future. For me, they’re the start of something big."

Finished 10 days before reopening, the new exhibit welcomed zebras, Zebedee and Zoom.

Zebras grazing in their field. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Grant’s Zebras, who are both around a year old, have also joined the three Barbary macaques monkeys in what will be known as the African exhibit.

A male Babary Macaque in his new enclosure at Jimmy's Farm. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

General manager at Jimmy's Farm, Stevie Sheppard, said more animals will arrive at the new enclosure over the coming months. 

Jimmy's Farm has undergone a huge expansion and has a brand new Africa enclosure with a wooden walkw

Visitors, who enjoyed the reopening last Monday, could not believe how it had changed. 

Zebras grazing in their field. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

One visitor said: “We can’t believe how different everything looks, it really was worth the wait.” 

Rachel Bailey, from Ipswich, added: “We were so pleased to see antibacterial solution everywhere for people to use, it made me feel very safe.

"The new area with the monkeys and zebra was great to see.”

Jimmy's Farm has undergone a huge expansion and has a brand new Africa enclosure with a wooden walkw

Indoor areas remain closed and will reopen when guidelines change. 

Jimmy’s Farm and Wildlife Park is open seven days a week, from 10am to 5pm. Tickets must be pre-booked via jimmysfarm.com/shop.

A male Babary Macaque in his new enclosure at Jimmy's Farm. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Other Suffolk attractions like Newmarket's WildTracks Outdoor Activity Park, Africa Alive!, near Lowestoft, Stowmarket's Suffolk Owl Sanctuary and Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm also returned on April 12. 

Zebras grazing in their field. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

A male Babary Macaque in his new enclosure at Jimmy's Farm. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

