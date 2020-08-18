Popular Ipswich pub announces reopening date

The Thomas Wolsey Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Popular Ipswich pub The Thomas Wolsey has announced a provisional reopening date.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The historic pub, in St Peter’s Street, said on its Facebook page: “We are currently planning to reopen on Monday, September 7.

“This is a provisional date as things are continually changing but we hope to be able to welcome you back to The Thomas Wolsey in September.

You may also want to watch:

“We will update you nearer the time with details of how the “new normal” will look!”

Customers have commented they are looking forward to the reopening, with one posting: “I’ll be down for a glass of something chilled.”

Although many Ipswich pubs have reopened since bars and restaurants were given the green light to reopen in July, others are still currently closed, as they put safety measures in place to protect customers and staff.

The Dove Street Inn, another popular pub in the town centre, has not yet announced its reopening date.

Landlord Ady Smith said: “Once we feel confident that our staff and customers will be safe, we will open, but only then.”