E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Popular Ipswich pub announces reopening date

PUBLISHED: 16:30 18 August 2020

The Thomas Wolsey Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Thomas Wolsey Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Popular Ipswich pub The Thomas Wolsey has announced a provisional reopening date.

The historic pub, in St Peter’s Street, said on its Facebook page: “We are currently planning to reopen on Monday, September 7.

“This is a provisional date as things are continually changing but we hope to be able to welcome you back to The Thomas Wolsey in September.

You may also want to watch:

“We will update you nearer the time with details of how the “new normal” will look!”

Customers have commented they are looking forward to the reopening, with one posting: “I’ll be down for a glass of something chilled.”

Although many Ipswich pubs have reopened since bars and restaurants were given the green light to reopen in July, others are still currently closed, as they put safety measures in place to protect customers and staff.

The Dove Street Inn, another popular pub in the town centre, has not yet announced its reopening date.

Landlord Ady Smith said: “Once we feel confident that our staff and customers will be safe, we will open, but only then.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Most Read

Helicopter joins search for ‘two swimmers in difficulty’ off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man left with two-inch gash after Ipswich street robbery

A man has been left with a two-inch gash to his hand after a robbery in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Final plans submitted for 70 new homes in village centre

More than 100 residents objected when plans were first put forward for 70 homes on the site in High Road, Trimley St Martin Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Unknown liquid thrown inside car during assault in Ipswich

The incident happened on Upper Brook Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man reportedly punched in the face at Ipswich Lidl

Police were called to the Lidl on London Road in Ipswich following reports of an assault Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Helicopter joins search for ‘two swimmers in difficulty’ off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man left with two-inch gash after Ipswich street robbery

A man has been left with a two-inch gash to his hand after a robbery in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Final plans submitted for 70 new homes in village centre

More than 100 residents objected when plans were first put forward for 70 homes on the site in High Road, Trimley St Martin Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Unknown liquid thrown inside car during assault in Ipswich

The incident happened on Upper Brook Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man reportedly punched in the face at Ipswich Lidl

Police were called to the Lidl on London Road in Ipswich following reports of an assault Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man left with two-inch gash after Ipswich street robbery

A man has been left with a two-inch gash to his hand after a robbery in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Home draw for Town in Carabao Cup

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town willl face Bristol Rovers in the first round of the Carabao Cup. Picture: PAGEPIX

Southwold-based brewery Adnams releases first premium lager

Southwold-based brewery Adnams has today released Kobold, its first ever lager Picture: ANTHONY CULLEN

Chance of contracting Covid-19 on one hour train trip ‘one in 11,000’

Greater Anglia managing director Jamie Burles is hoping people will return to his company's trains. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

READER LETTER: ‘A14 and A12 resemble rubbish tips’

Litter on the A12 near the Copdock roundabout. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY