Ipswich Star > News > Business

Gallery

'Definitely worth it' - Late night shoppers turn out in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 11:54 AM November 26, 2021
Late night shopping in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Late night shopping in Ipswich. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Retailers felt the second week of late-night shopping was "definitely worth it" as shoppers turned out in Ipswich town centre. 

Late night shopping in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

A picture being taken of the Christmas tree and lit-up Cornhill in Ipswich. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Several shops have been open for after-work Christmas shopping on Thursdays since November 18 including Primark, M&S, and Sports Direct. 

The Cornhill, Ipswich

The Cornhill, Ipswich - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Fair Trade Shop in Upper Brook Street said it saw over 20 customers buying presents from 4.30pm until 8pm. 

Late night shopping in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Late night shopping in Tavern Street in Ipswich - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Delly Haseldine, shop manager, said: "It went well.

Late night shopping in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lantern people all lit-up in Ipswich. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"It's going to be on for a while so we expect it to pick up and we look forward to that."

Late night shopping in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Tavern Street in Ipswich.

Victoria Donohoe, assistant manager at the Body Shop in Tavern Street, said: "It was not as it has been in previous years. 

Late night shopping in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

McDonald's in the background while people are late-night shopping in Ipswich. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"It was definitely worth us staying open.

Late night shopping in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

New Look at the Buttermarket in Ipswich during late-night shopping. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"People are coming back to the town centre."

Late night shopping in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Cornhill with Christmas lights in Ipswich during late-night shopping. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The skincare and cosmetics company saw 47 shoppers for late-night shopping. 

Late night shopping in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Late-night shopping in Ipswich with the town hall and Christmas tree lit-up - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"Most of the customers came in for late-night shopping," she said. "They were coming after getting off work.

"A little more entertainment would be good but all the feedback was positive."

Late night shopping in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lanterns walking down Museum Street, Ipswich - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Andrew Babington-Barber from the Hot Sausage Company, a mainstay of the Cornhill and Tavern Street, said it was different than previous years but there were still good numbers in the town, especially compared to last year during the pandemic.  

Late night shopping in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Christmas tree lit-up for late night shopping in Ipswich - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mr Babington-Barber added: "It was not a bad day for us. 

"Busy from 5.30pm until 7.30pm and tails on after. That's just intrinsically how it is. 

The Cornhill, Ipswich

The Cornhill, Ipswich - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"Lots of children and groups. It was okay and as expected. Some said that there were not so many shops open. 

Late night shopping in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Late-night shoppers out before Christmas in Ipswich. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"The town hall was really lit-up nice and people with little children took them to see the Lanterns.

Late night shopping in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Botanist is set to open at this lit-up building. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"More people will come as late-night goes on."

Late night shopping in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Shoppers walking down Carr Street near the town centre in Ipswich. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

There is free parking for late-night shopping in Crown Street Car Park after 2pm. 

Late night shopping in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Tavern Street in Ipswich with the sausage man in the corner. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

B&M, The Body Shop, Deichmann, Miss Quirky KicksHotel Chocolat, Superdrug, JD Sports, Wilko, TK Max, the Entertainer, River Island, Joules, Lush, New Look are now all open. 

Late night shopping in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

The town hall and Cornhill lit-up with a Chirstmas tree - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Clarks will be opening early from December 16, Zeebra Chic on December 16 and 23, Dial Lane Books is open all of December.


Retail
Cornhill
Christmas
Ipswich News

