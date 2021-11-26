'Definitely worth it' - Late night shoppers turn out in Ipswich

Gallery

Retailers felt the second week of late-night shopping was "definitely worth it" as shoppers turned out in Ipswich town centre.

Several shops have been open for after-work Christmas shopping on Thursdays since November 18 including Primark, M&S, and Sports Direct.

The Fair Trade Shop in Upper Brook Street said it saw over 20 customers buying presents from 4.30pm until 8pm.

Delly Haseldine, shop manager, said: "It went well.

"It's going to be on for a while so we expect it to pick up and we look forward to that."

Victoria Donohoe, assistant manager at the Body Shop in Tavern Street, said: "It was not as it has been in previous years.

"It was definitely worth us staying open.

"People are coming back to the town centre."

The skincare and cosmetics company saw 47 shoppers for late-night shopping.

"Most of the customers came in for late-night shopping," she said. "They were coming after getting off work.

"A little more entertainment would be good but all the feedback was positive."

Andrew Babington-Barber from the Hot Sausage Company, a mainstay of the Cornhill and Tavern Street, said it was different than previous years but there were still good numbers in the town, especially compared to last year during the pandemic.

Mr Babington-Barber added: "It was not a bad day for us.

"Busy from 5.30pm until 7.30pm and tails on after. That's just intrinsically how it is.

"Lots of children and groups. It was okay and as expected. Some said that there were not so many shops open.

"The town hall was really lit-up nice and people with little children took them to see the Lanterns.

"More people will come as late-night goes on."

There is free parking for late-night shopping in Crown Street Car Park after 2pm.

B&M, The Body Shop, Deichmann, Miss Quirky Kicks, Hotel Chocolat, Superdrug, JD Sports, Wilko, TK Max, the Entertainer, River Island, Joules, Lush, New Look are now all open.

Clarks will be opening early from December 16, Zeebra Chic on December 16 and 23, Dial Lane Books is open all of December.



