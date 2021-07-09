News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Wiff Waff bar to close for England final after confirmed Covid cases

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Barnett

Published: 11:59 AM July 9, 2021   
Wiff Waff bar, close to the Ipswich waterfront Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Wiff Waff bar, close to the Ipswich waterfront Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT - Credit: SOPHIE BARNETT

A popular bar on the Waterfront in Ipswich has said it is "devastated" to be closing for the Euro 2020 final - after some of its staff members tested positive for Covid.

Wiff Waff announced the closure on its Facebook page following lateral flow tests conducted on its team members.

The bar said it is with the "deepest regret" that it has to close ahead of the England v Italy final on Sunday — for which it was fully booked. 

A spokesman said: "We have taken the decision for the safety of both staff and our guests to close Wiff Waff and isolate our entire team.

"We have not taken this decision lightly as we know the heartbreak this will cause.

"The financial impact on our business after many months of closure will be devastating, however everyone’s safety is paramount."

The popular sports bar was due to welcome hundreds of people for the England final on Sunday and 8pm. 

The Facebook post continued: "We hope you will all understand how difficult this decision was and how we will need your fantastic support going forward more than ever to survive.

"The owners and team are devastated that we can no longer share this momentous evening with you, but hope each and every one of you stay safe and see England bring football home."

