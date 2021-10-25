£1,074 more in wage is 'great news' for workers on low incomes

Published: 7:00 PM October 25, 2021

The minimum wage will be increased benefiting 71,000 workers in Suffolk - Credit: PA

Thousands of workers in Ipswich and Suffolk will get a pay rise of around £1,000 when the national living wage is increased next year.

A total of 71,000 people in Suffolk are estimated by the Living Wage Foundation to benefit with the government set to increase minimum wages as part of chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Budget this week.

It's estimated, 8,000 workers in Babergh, 14,000 in Ipswich, 6,000 in Mid Suffolk, 24,000 in East Suffolk and 18,000 in West Suffolk earn less than the £9.50 an hour.

The national living wage increase from £8.91 an hour to £9.50 for all over-23s will take place on April 1.

The 59p hourly boost will mean a full-time worker on the living wage will get a pay rise of more than £1,000 per year.

You may also want to watch:

While the national minimum wage applies to everyone of school-leaving age, the national living wage applies to everyone aged 23 and over.

For those aged 21 and 22, the minimum wage will rise from £8.36 an hour to £9.18, while the figure for apprentices will go from £4.30 to £4.81 per hour.

Tom Hunt, MP for Ipswich, thinks this is "great news" for the town - Credit: House of Commons

Tom Hunt, MP for Ipswich, said it was "great news" for people locally at a time when inflation is rising, increasing the costs of goods and fuel.

He added: "This is really good from the government and it's also a great support for Ipswich."

The national minimum wage 6.6% hike is more than twice the current consumer price inflation rate of 3.1%.

Rishi Sunak will put the national minimum wage up by 6.6%, which is more than twice the current consumer price inflation rate of 3.1%. - Credit: PA

But Teresa MacKay, president of Ipswich and District Trades Union Council, said the uplift to working families should be before Christmas and at £10.

Ms MacKay added: "It's really positive and very welcome but it should be a minimum of £10 an hour.

"We have seen debt rising and more people getting into poverty over the pandemic."

Ipswich Trades Council president Teresa MacKay - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Mark Robinson, UNITE regional oganiser for the east, who represents agriculture, public body and factory workers in Ipswich and Suffolk wanted an increase to £15 and more of a wage lift for young people.

He added: "It's not going to repair the damage of a national insurance hike in April, the increase in electric, inflation rises and the cost of fuel.

"This is just not a lot of money these days."