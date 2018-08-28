Byron Burger brings Cheesemas cheer to Ipswich

The gourmet burger chain is feeling festive with its cheese-laden Christmas menu, writes Emily Cashen

Christmas at Byron Burger means one thing: cheese – and lots of it. The burger chain has brought its ever-popular ‘Cheesemas’ menu to its Ipswich restaurant, with promises to deliver its most decadent dishes to date. Available until January 2, the Cheesemas menu features two cheesy burgers (one for meat-lovers, and one for vegetarians), with an option of adding a bowl of molten cheese on the side for dunking. Not wanting to miss out on this festive feast, I headed down to Byron to give the Cheesemas menu a try.

The Cheesemas experience

I opted for the brand-new vegetarian Cheesemas burger, while my lunchtime companion chose the meaty ‘Holy Cheesemas’ offering, made from a new burger patty recipe. Each burger came with a side of French fries (which could be upgraded to sweet potato fries or courgette fries for an extra £1), and we ordered a bowl full of the molten cheese and some extra halloumi fries to share. After all, if you’re going to do Cheesemas, why not make it extra cheesy?

The burgers were frankly enormous. Loaded with American cheese, smoked cheese, a scoop of macaroni cheese and a tangy cheese crisp, the burgers were certainly piled high with indulgent ingredients. While eating the burgers was a challenge in itself (a knife and fork are definitely required), they were really quite flavoursome and tasty. The macaroni cheese was rich and creamy, and the cheese crisp packed a punch. My veggie patty was full of flavour, and my companion’s beef burger was nice and pink in the middle – just how she likes it. The bowl of molten cheese was also a decadent treat, which complimented the burgers remarkably well. The real star of the show, however, might have been the halloumi fries, which were deliciously crisp and golden brown on the outside and wonderfully warm and salty on the inside. They came with a trio of tasty dips, one of which was Byron’s famous BBQ sauce – made in-house from a blend of 25 ingredients. While we washed our cheesy feast down with some soft drinks, the Cheesemas menu offers diners a choice of prosecco, beer and wine if they are looking to indulge in a festive tipple.

The staff were incredibly friendly and looked after us well throughout the meal, offering plenty of knowledge about all things Cheesemas. If you’re looking to indulge in a Christmas lunch with a difference, Byron Burger has got you covered. Cheese-lovers will not be disappointed!

The Christmas set menu costs £15 for a burger, fries and a drink, and is available until January 2.