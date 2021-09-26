News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Police find cannabis growing by the side of A14

Angus Williams

Published: 2:14 PM September 26, 2021   
Officers from Suffolk police have found cannabis growing by the side of the A14 near Ipswich

Officers from Suffolk police have found cannabis growing by the side of the A14 near Ipswich

Police in Ipswich have found cannabis growing on the hard shoulder of the A14.

Officers say the illegal plant, which appears to have been found growing near a slip road off the dual carriageway, "is now in the custody of Suffolk police".

Officers from Suffolk police have found cannabis growing by the side of the A14 near Ipswich

Officers from Suffolk police have found cannabis growing by the side of the A14 near Ipswich - Credit: SUFFOLK POLICE

Ipswich police posted to social media about the forbidden flora, saying: "You'll be amazed at some of the things we come across on the A14 in Ipswich.

"Safe to say the cannabis plant is now in the custody of Suffolk Police."

A cannabis plant growing on the hard shoulder of the A14 near Ipswich

A cannabis plant growing on the hard shoulder of the A14 near Ipswich - Credit: SUFFOLK POLICE

Cannabis is a Class B drug in the UK, meaning it is illegal for recreational use and anyone found with it could face a lengthy prison sentence or an unlimited fine.

