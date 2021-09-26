Police find cannabis growing by the side of A14

Published: 2:14 PM September 26, 2021

Officers from Suffolk police have found cannabis growing by the side of the A14 near Ipswich - Credit: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police in Ipswich have found cannabis growing on the hard shoulder of the A14.

Officers say the illegal plant, which appears to have been found growing near a slip road off the dual carriageway, "is now in the custody of Suffolk police".

Officers from Suffolk police have found cannabis growing by the side of the A14 near Ipswich - Credit: SUFFOLK POLICE

Ipswich police posted to social media about the forbidden flora, saying: "You'll be amazed at some of the things we come across on the A14 in Ipswich.

"Safe to say the cannabis plant is now in the custody of Suffolk Police."

A cannabis plant growing on the hard shoulder of the A14 near Ipswich - Credit: SUFFOLK POLICE

Cannabis is a Class B drug in the UK, meaning it is illegal for recreational use and anyone found with it could face a lengthy prison sentence or an unlimited fine.