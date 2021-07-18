News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Superheroes land at Trinity Park Ipswich for Capcon event

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 5:48 PM July 18, 2021   
Young superheroes

Youngsters at Capcon came dressed as their favourite superheroes (and supervillain!). - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

The world of superheroes and fantasy touched down on the edge of Ipswich at the weekend with the Capcon event for fans of everything from the Superheroes and sci-fi to Harry Potter at Trinity Park.


Spiderman

There were several Spidermen at Capcon. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Many of the visitors to the event dressed up as their favourite superheroes  - there were several Spidermen, possibly straight out of the Spider-verse, as well as visits from Batgirl and members of the Avengers team.

Batgirl at Capcon

Batgirl made an appearance at the Capcon event. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Children had the chance to see inside Newt Scamander's magical case from the "Fantastic Beasts" films and also to try their hand on a Star Wars chaser.

Magical case

Children found their way into the case from the Magical Beasts films. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

The Batmobile from the Tim Burton/Michael Keaton era was on show - and there was also a visit from a DeLorean as seen in the Back to the Future films.

Female Loki

Loki's female alter-ego made an appearance at Capcon. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

The two-day event was part of a major Family Fun event at Trinity Park over the weekend with many of the events taking place outside in the bright sunlight.




Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kevin Young thinks he was wrongly charged at Anglia Retail Park, on the outskirts of Ipswich

Ipswich Borough Council

Family furious after trip to trampoline park results in £60 fine

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
A sixth Ipswich McDonald's is to open at the Copdock Interchange

Suffolk Live

McDonald's to open sixth Ipswich restaurant at Copdock Interchange

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Arriving with the pony

Facebook

Summer arrives at prom by pony

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Star MemoriesSidegate Lane Junior School sports day July 1980Neg 74160ES 31.5.11M

Nostalgia

Can you spot yourself in these Suffolk sports day photos?

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus