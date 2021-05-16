Caravans pitched at Portman Road car park
- Credit: Contributed
A number of caravans have pitched up at Ipswich's Portman Road Car Park.
The caravans were spotted in the car park, run by Ipswich Borough Council, on Sunday afternoon.
One nearby resident said they saw at least half a dozen spaced across the car park, opposite the football stadium.
Much of the car park is currently being used as a local coronavirus testing site, open from 8am to 8pm seven days a week.
A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said it is working with partners to resolve the issue.
The spokesman said: "We are aware of the situation and taking all the necessary and normal steps, along with our partners, to secure possession of the site."
A group of travellers were handed an eviction notice last summer after parking their caravans at the same car park, after Ipswich Borough Council applied for a notice from Suffolk Magistrates’ Court.
Most Read
- 1 Boss who boasted of lavish lifestyle is bankrupt with £100k debts
- 2 Felixstowe beach hut goes on sale for record price
- 3 A14 delays as police deal with incident near Orwell Bridge
- 4 First look at golf club's multi-million pound coastal homes development
- 5 ‘Unique’ farm in coveted river setting hits market for first time in 60 years
- 6 Jailed in Suffolk: See the three men locked up this week
- 7 Luke Chambers: 'To be brutally honest, I didn't think I would be leaving the club this summer'
- 8 Kesgrave Kitchen praised by local MP after 'fantastic' transformation
- 9 'Mass of smoke' billows from roof in house fire
- 10 Kesgrave shooting: Trial set to start as boy, 16, denies attempted murder