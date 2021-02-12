KFC staff self-isolating after colleagues test positive for Covid

Published: 8:18 PM February 12, 2021

The KFC in cardinal Park has reopened and is still offering a drive-thru service - Credit: Archant

Seven members of staff at an Ipswich branch of KFC are self-isolating after three of their colleagues tested positive for coronavirus.

The fast food chain said safety measures remained firmly in place at its Cardinal Park restaurant, in Ipswich, which has reopened after being temporarily closed.

The chain's fast food restaurants across the country still offering a delivery and drive-thru service during the third Covid-19 lockdown.

A KFC spokesman said: “Three team members at our KFC Cardinal Park restaurant have tested positive for coronavirus, and it goes without saying that we’re wishing them a quick recovery.

"Seven other team members are now self-isolating as a precaution and we’re on hand to offer them support during this time.

"All of our safety measures, including PPE, Perspex screens, designated kitchen zones for social distancing and regular sanitising and deep cleaning remain firmly in place.

"We did temporarily close the restaurant, but have now reopened and will continue to follow all necessary steps to maintain a safe, clean environment for both our teams and fans.”

Current government rules dictate the staff will have to self-isolate for 10 days.