Charity Christmas card shop opens in new Ipswich town centre location

PUBLISHED: 19:00 29 October 2020

Manager Cathryn West at the Christmas charity card shop in Ipswich, Cards For Good Causes, which has relocated this year to Tower House in Tower Street Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Good news for Christmas shoppers – Ipswich’s popular charity card shop has opened up in a new town centre location.

THere is a wide selection of Christmas charity cards on offer at Cards For Good Causes Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDTHere is a wide selection of Christmas charity cards on offer at Cards For Good Causes Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cards for Good Causes has moved to Tower House in Tower Street, after being unable to open in its usual home at the town’s Tourist Information Centre this year.

The pop-up shop has been opening annually in the TIC in St Stephen’s Church for many years, but sadly the TIC has closed under emergency budget measures, due to coronavirus.

Area manager Kelly Brown said: “One of the volunteers had connections with Tower House and they have been really good in letting us go there.”

The pop-up shop represents more than 250 charities including local causes such as the East Anglian Air Ambulance, The Lullaby Trust, Suffolk Accident Rescue Services and Somersham Ward Support Group, as well as national charities such as Cancer Research UK, Barnardo’s, Alzheimer’s Society and RNLI.

The wide ranges include local card designs as well as traditional Advent calendars and candles, wrapping paper, gift tags and stocking fillers.

Shop manager Cathryn West said: “We love bringing the Christmas spirit to town and being a part of the local community.”

Cards for Good Causes has more than 200 temporary shops nationally, and last year raised over £5million for charity. It hopes to do even better this year, with charities needing vital funds more than ever in the current Covid-19 crisis.

Google has reported rising interest in cards this year due to the pandemic, with more people wanting to send greetings to friend and family in other areas.

The shop is open from 10am to 4pm from Monday to Saturday until December 16. For more information, search for Cards for Good Causes Ipswich on Facebook.

