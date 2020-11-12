Video

Caring paramedic given send off ‘he truly deserved’

The ambulance service gave a Guard of honour for paramedic Lee Fox at his funeral in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A caring paramedic who spent 18 years with the ambulance service was given a guard of honour at his funeral as colleagues and loved ones paid their respects.

Tributes have been paid to EEAST paramedic Lee Fox (left) led by his partner James Golding. Picture: James Golding Tributes have been paid to EEAST paramedic Lee Fox (left) led by his partner James Golding. Picture: James Golding

Lee Fox, who was affectionately known as Foxy, died on October 28 from gall bladder cancer. He was 41 years old.

Colleagues from the East of England Ambulance Service gave Mr Fox a large guard of honour at its Martlesham base before a procession, featuring a modern day ambulance, vintage ambulance and a response car, escorted him to Seven Hills Crematorium in Ipswich today.

A socially distanced guard of honour then took place at the crematorium, with a salute, which was followed by a flyover from the air ambulance.

His partner James Golding said it was “a lovely tribute and send off for him”.

“Due to his absolute caring nature, he always played himself down and would never speak up about what he did,” Mr Golding said.

“But if you look at the Remembering Foxy website that we’ve got going, and the tributes on there about how he was in work, it’s just amazing.”

Mr Golding also paid tribute to the ambulance service for the part it played in the service.

“I can’t thank the ambulance service enough for helping to give him the tribute and send off that he truly deserved,” he added.

Mr Fox, from Rendlesham, joined the East of England Ambulance Trust (EEAST) in 2003 covering Swaffham and west Norfolk.

He qualified as a paramedic in 2005 and transferred to Norwich ambulance control room in 2006. He became operational manager and assistant general manger in 2013.

He then joined the trust’s local operating manager (LOM) team in East Suffolk,in 2015.

Speaking this week, David Allen, head of operations at Suffolk & North East Essex, said: “He has been an inspiration to so many of us. Everywhere Lee worked he made a lasting impression on those who worked with him.

“He was one of the good guys and a well-respected and valued member of the EEAST team.”

Mr Fox is survived by partner James, parents Cath and Robert Fox and his brother Christopher.

Visit www.rememberingfoxy.com to leave a message of remembrance.