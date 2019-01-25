Rain

Youths seen running away from troubled housing estate after ‘loud bang on the window’

25 January, 2019 - 17:14
Castle Court in Ipswich Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Archant

Vandals reportedly tried to damage the window of a home on a troubled housing estate.

Residents of Garrick Way and Castle Court, in Ipswich, where there is a lot of sheltered housing, endured a torrent of crime from people being violent and even setting fire to things earlier this year, prompting a public meeting attended by more than 100 people.

There have also been several reports of stone throwing in Castle Court.

Now another alleged incident has been reported to Suffolk police.

A spokesman for the force said: “Police can confirm they received a report of attempted criminal damage in the Garrick Way area of Ipswich on Thursday, January 24 at just before 6pm with a loud bang on a window of a property reported.

“The victim saw three youths running away from the location.”

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

