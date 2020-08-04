Gallery

Days Gone By: Did you attend Chantry High School?

Ipswich Town star Jason Dozzell at Chantry High School, Ipswich, in 1984 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Sport, hands-on lessons and gym are some of the activities featured in our gallery taken at Chantry’s school for 11 to 18s over the decades.

A junior school music concert when the school was Chantry Secondary School in the 1970s Picture: OWEN HINES A junior school music concert when the school was Chantry Secondary School in the 1970s Picture: OWEN HINES

Chantry Secondary Modern School opened its doors in 1962 to provide education for youngsters living on the new Chantry estate in Ipswich.

It went comprehensive in the late 70s, becoming Chantry High, with a sixth form added in 1977-78.

The sixth form took students from Stoke High (the creation of which forced the closure of Tower Ramparts Secondary Modern in the town centre) and Chantry and Copleston, along with outlying areas such as East Bergholt, and Kesgrave, and other schools.

Today the school is known as Chantry Academy – having changed its name five years ago from Suffolk New Academy after a public vote.

Boys having cricket training at Chantry High School, Ipswich in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT Boys having cricket training at Chantry High School, Ipswich in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

The hockey team at Chantry High School, Ipswich, in May 1980 Picture: ARCHANT The hockey team at Chantry High School, Ipswich, in May 1980 Picture: ARCHANT

Pupils at Chantry High School, Ipswich, during a gym display in February 1985 Picture: ARCHANT Pupils at Chantry High School, Ipswich, during a gym display in February 1985 Picture: ARCHANT

An international cookery course taking place at Chantry High School, Ipswich, in February 1986 Picture: ARCHANT An international cookery course taking place at Chantry High School, Ipswich, in February 1986 Picture: ARCHANT

Three-legged basketball at Chantry High School, Ipswich, in March 1987 Picture: ARCHANT Three-legged basketball at Chantry High School, Ipswich, in March 1987 Picture: ARCHANT

A fun run at Chantry High School, Ipswich, in October 1988 Picture: ARCHANT A fun run at Chantry High School, Ipswich, in October 1988 Picture: ARCHANT

