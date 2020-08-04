Days Gone By: Did you attend Chantry High School?
PUBLISHED: 18:00 04 August 2020
Archant
Sport, hands-on lessons and gym are some of the activities featured in our gallery taken at Chantry’s school for 11 to 18s over the decades.
Chantry Secondary Modern School opened its doors in 1962 to provide education for youngsters living on the new Chantry estate in Ipswich.
It went comprehensive in the late 70s, becoming Chantry High, with a sixth form added in 1977-78.
The sixth form took students from Stoke High (the creation of which forced the closure of Tower Ramparts Secondary Modern in the town centre) and Chantry and Copleston, along with outlying areas such as East Bergholt, and Kesgrave, and other schools.
Today the school is known as Chantry Academy – having changed its name five years ago from Suffolk New Academy after a public vote.
Did you go to Chantry High School? Do you remember these events or recongise anyone in the photos? Tell us your memories – email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order copies of photos, visit archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.