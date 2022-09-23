70 families collected food essentials at new pop-up food bank

Councillor Jenny Smith and Ozzie Bozdag, the owner of CodFellas, helped organise a food bank event at Chantry Library - Credit: Contributed/Archant

An Ipswich library has hosted a second foodbank event - helping dozens more families.

The Chantry community got together again and organised its second pop-up foodbank at Chantry Library.

The first event was a great success, supplying 50 families with essential products.

70 families visited the second food bank event at Chantry Library - Credit: Contributed

Last weekend, more than 70 families went along to the event to help themselves with items donated by local residents as well as Ipswich businesses.

Councillor Jenny Smith, one of the food bank organisers, said: “This time we had the bulk of our donations from ASN Security, along with Mark and Sandra Dyer from Dyers Diner and Coffee Shack.

“Ozzie Bozdag, the owner of CodFellas fish and chip shop, also donated three sacks of his potatoes.

“We split the sacks into small bags so everyone went home with a few potatoes.

“While our event was running, Ozzie kindly went and carried out an emergency top-up shop for a few items we had run out of.

“With the top-up, we were able to help over 70 families on the day, and since Sunday there have been several residents coming and choosing their items.

“I would like to thank Dan Drake, Vicky Mann and the team at Chantry Library for their support in arranging the event. ”

The organiser said that she is “amazed” by the generosity of the Chantry community members.

She added: “Whilst Dan and myself were shopping in Tesco Copdock for the event, we had some off-duty staff from the store come and donate money for the shopping.

“The staff there is just amazing in supporting us. The team at the checkout went above and beyond in helping us.”

The community hopes to host another food bank event around Christmas time and make it “bigger and better”.

Any companies that would be interested in supplying food essentials, please contact the Chantry Library and community members.