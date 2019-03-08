E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Your pictures as Suffolk and north Essex fundraise for Pudsey

PUBLISHED: 05:30 15 November 2019

Sextons Manor in Bury St Edmunds - picture from Children in Need 2018 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Sextons Manor in Bury St Edmunds - picture from Children in Need 2018 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

Today schools and nurseries across Suffolk and north Essex are pulling on their Pudsey ears and raising plenty of pennies for Children in Need 2019.

Children at the Play Out nursery in Ipswich held a bake sale for Children in Need earlier this week Picture: PLAY OUT IPSWICHChildren at the Play Out nursery in Ipswich held a bake sale for Children in Need earlier this week Picture: PLAY OUT IPSWICH

Throughout the day we will be sharing pictures of what your children have been up to and sharing the inventive ways they have been raising money for Children in Need.

Youngsters at the Play Out nursery in Felixstowe Road Ipswich have kicked off their Children in Need fundraising early by holding a Children in need bake sale.

Get in touch with us with your pictures from Children in Need, Contact at us via the East Anglian Daily Times or Ipswich Star Facebook page.

