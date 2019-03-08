Youngsters meet the "Suffolk Septuplet" as part of Suffolk Day celebrations

Kate Last with Sampford Emerald, Beresford and Sophie Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Youngsters visiting Suffolk Food Hall in Wherstead got the chance to meet the "Suffolk Septuplet" today as part of the Suffolk Day celebrations.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Finley with the Springfield Primary School Bantam Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Finley with the Springfield Primary School Bantam Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pupils from Birchwood and Holbrook Primary Schools and Springfield Junior School enjoyed meeting the "Suffolk Trinity" so much at last year's event, the schools decided to join forces with local farmers to celebrate all of the county's significant breeds this year.

Kate Last with Sampford Emerald saying hello to Kadence Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Kate Last with Sampford Emerald saying hello to Kadence Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You may also want to watch:

The traditional trio - the Suffolk Punch horse, Red Poll Cattle and Black Faced Sheep - were joined by the Suffolk Ixworth Chicken, the Suffolk Chequer Bantam, the Suffolk Large Black Pig and the Suffolk Appleyard Duck.

Lucas, Tom and Charlie having fun on Suffolk Day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Lucas, Tom and Charlie having fun on Suffolk Day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Youngsters got the chance to meet the animals as part of a jam-packed day of activities.

Stephen Cobbald with his sheep Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Stephen Cobbald with his sheep Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Paul Firman, Birchwood Primary governor, said: "We are very grateful to Robert and Oliver Paul at The Suffolk Food Hall for hosting this event and allowing the children to take part in a day they will never forget."