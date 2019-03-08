Youngsters meet the "Suffolk Septuplet" as part of Suffolk Day celebrations
PUBLISHED: 17:03 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 21 June 2019
Archant
Youngsters visiting Suffolk Food Hall in Wherstead got the chance to meet the "Suffolk Septuplet" today as part of the Suffolk Day celebrations.
Pupils from Birchwood and Holbrook Primary Schools and Springfield Junior School enjoyed meeting the "Suffolk Trinity" so much at last year's event, the schools decided to join forces with local farmers to celebrate all of the county's significant breeds this year.
The traditional trio - the Suffolk Punch horse, Red Poll Cattle and Black Faced Sheep - were joined by the Suffolk Ixworth Chicken, the Suffolk Chequer Bantam, the Suffolk Large Black Pig and the Suffolk Appleyard Duck.
Youngsters got the chance to meet the animals as part of a jam-packed day of activities.
Paul Firman, Birchwood Primary governor, said: "We are very grateful to Robert and Oliver Paul at The Suffolk Food Hall for hosting this event and allowing the children to take part in a day they will never forget."