Youngsters meet the "Suffolk Septuplet" as part of Suffolk Day celebrations

PUBLISHED: 17:03 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 21 June 2019

Kate Last with Sampford Emerald, Beresford and Sophie Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Youngsters visiting Suffolk Food Hall in Wherstead got the chance to meet the "Suffolk Septuplet" today as part of the Suffolk Day celebrations.

Finley with the Springfield Primary School Bantam Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNFinley with the Springfield Primary School Bantam Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pupils from Birchwood and Holbrook Primary Schools and Springfield Junior School enjoyed meeting the "Suffolk Trinity" so much at last year's event, the schools decided to join forces with local farmers to celebrate all of the county's significant breeds this year.

Kate Last with Sampford Emerald saying hello to Kadence Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNKate Last with Sampford Emerald saying hello to Kadence Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The traditional trio - the Suffolk Punch horse, Red Poll Cattle and Black Faced Sheep - were joined by the Suffolk Ixworth Chicken, the Suffolk Chequer Bantam, the Suffolk Large Black Pig and the Suffolk Appleyard Duck.

Lucas, Tom and Charlie having fun on Suffolk Day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLucas, Tom and Charlie having fun on Suffolk Day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Youngsters got the chance to meet the animals as part of a jam-packed day of activities.

Stephen Cobbald with his sheep Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNStephen Cobbald with his sheep Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Paul Firman, Birchwood Primary governor, said: "We are very grateful to Robert and Oliver Paul at The Suffolk Food Hall for hosting this event and allowing the children to take part in a day they will never forget."

'It's utter carnage' – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Argos announces closure of Ipswich store

Argos in Carr Street, Ipswich, is closing down. Photo: Archant.

'Dark cloud' of Ipswich risks swallowing up beautiful village, councillor warns

Babergh's Sproughton and Pinewood councillor Zac Norman. Picture: JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

Crane alight at Felixstowe Port

Crews rushed to secure the Port of Felixstowe after a crane caught fire Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

'Times are changing' – Could this water park rival the high street?

The team at Suffolk Water Park have ambitious plans for the future. From left to right: Kelvin Watt, Gianni Falcucci, Stuart Mill and Becky Eaks Picture: RACHEL EDGE

