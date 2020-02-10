E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Car left wedged against Chinese takeaway after accident in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 17:06 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:13 10 February 2020

The scene of a crash that happened outside of Ipswich Chinese take-away Wongs, near Ipswich Hospital Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The scene of a crash that happened outside of Ipswich Chinese take-away Wongs, near Ipswich Hospital Picture: CONTRIBUTED

CONTRIBUTED

A car has collided with multiple vehicles and a sign outside a Chinese restaurant, causing delays on a busy Ipswich road.

The scene of a crash that happened outside of Ipswich Chinese take-away Wongs, near Ipswich Hospital Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Suffolk police were called to reports of the accident shortly before 4pm today and arrived to find a vehicle had collided with a sign outside Wong's Chinese takeaway in Woodbridge Road East, near Ipswich Hospital.

It was reported that a car was driving along the inside lane of the road before veering across into the small shopping street, striking four other vehicles before coming to a halt in between the sign and the building.

Images show a silver car stuck in between the sign and the front of the shop.

One lane is now blocked on the approach to the roundabout connecting the road to the A1214 to the A1189.

Nobody is believed to have been seriously injured however paramedics have been called to the scene and to assess minor injuries.

Congestion is building along Colchester Road and Woodbridge Road as well as the A1189.

Officers are advising motorists to avoid the area while they deal with the incident.

Drive 24