Celebrity Chris Tarrant to reveal stroke ordeal when he visits Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 16:50 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:50 20 June 2019

Chris Tarrant will speak at the Headway Suffolk Neuro Conference in Ipswich. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Who Wants to be a Millionaire? former host Chris Tarrant is to speak movingly about how a stroke cost him the use of his arms and his legs when he visits Ipswich.

The well-known television presenter suffered the stroke on a 12-hour flight seven years ago.

It meant he had to have a blood clot removed from his left leg, which caused a temporary loss of blood to his brain.

He is due to be one of the keynote speakers at charity Headway Suffolk's Neuro Conference later this year, where he will talk about his road to recovery.

Also speaking at the event at Wherstead Park, in Ipswich, between 9.30am and 4.30pm on Wednesday, October 16 is Dr Jane Hawking - an author and teacher who was first wife to renowned scientist and motor neurone disease sufferer Professor Stephen Hawking.

Dr Hawking, who regularly lectures across the world, will give an overview of autism.

Dr Hilda Hayo, chief executive of Dementia UK, Dr Charlotte Brierley, neurologist at Addenbrooke's and West Suffolk hospitals and Dr Muhibbur Rahman Chowdhury, stroke consultant at Ipswich Hospital, will also speak at the event.

Tickets are £40 each and are available by calling Headway Suffolk on 01473 712225 or by emailing helenmfairweather@headwaysuffolk.org.uk

