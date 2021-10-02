News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Fireworks night at Christchurch park to return

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:00 PM October 2, 2021   
The fireworks in Christchurch Park Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Fireworks display at Christchurch park to return - Credit: Archant

Christchurch Park Fireworks show will be returning this year after being cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The fireworks display, which has been organised by the 11th Ipswich Scout group for the previous 50 years, will be held on Saturday, November 6 at Christchurch park this year. 





The first event was held on November 4 in 1972 and attracted 6,000 people from across Ipswich, with adults paying 15p and children 5p to watch the £100 fireworks display, fired by volunteers from the Scout group.

Now, 50 years later the fireworks display, which costs around £20,000 attracts people from all over Suffolk to Christchurch Park.

There will also be a fairground, children's funfair, catering stalls, bar, traditional bonfire and three live music stages featuring The Sheringham Shantymen, Funky Voices, Adam Thomas and Chelsea Francis.





To celebrate their 50th anniversary of hosting the display one person and their immediate family will be given the opportunity to push the plunger to set of the fireworks. 

Gates will open at 6pm with the display starting at 8pm and family fun through until 10pm and tickets, which can be purchased online cost £7 per child and £9 for an adult. 

