Fireworks night at Christchurch park to return
- Credit: Archant
Christchurch Park Fireworks show will be returning this year after being cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The fireworks display, which has been organised by the 11th Ipswich Scout group for the previous 50 years, will be held on Saturday, November 6 at Christchurch park this year.
The first event was held on November 4 in 1972 and attracted 6,000 people from across Ipswich, with adults paying 15p and children 5p to watch the £100 fireworks display, fired by volunteers from the Scout group.
Now, 50 years later the fireworks display, which costs around £20,000 attracts people from all over Suffolk to Christchurch Park.
There will also be a fairground, children's funfair, catering stalls, bar, traditional bonfire and three live music stages featuring The Sheringham Shantymen, Funky Voices, Adam Thomas and Chelsea Francis.
You may also want to watch:
To celebrate their 50th anniversary of hosting the display one person and their immediate family will be given the opportunity to push the plunger to set of the fireworks.
Gates will open at 6pm with the display starting at 8pm and family fun through until 10pm and tickets, which can be purchased online cost £7 per child and £9 for an adult.
Most Read
- 1 Woman drunk at wheel with child in car could face jail
- 2 Anger as fly-tipping dumped at Ipswich beauty spot
- 3 Jailed in September: The Suffolk criminals locked up last month
- 4 'Violent and abusive' Ipswich man facing jail following rape trial
- 5 Matchday Recap: Stanley come from behind to win at the Wham
- 6 Police: What to do if stopped by an officer you don't trust
- 7 7 of the best pizza places in Ipswich as picked by readers
- 8 Ipswich market traders face struggle to survive
- 9 7 of the best Christmas markets going ahead in Suffolk in 2021
- 10 Man arrested after 12-hour police negotiation in Ipswich