Donations will help the work of Age Uk locally

PUBLISHED: 11:38 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:38 14 November 2018

East of England Co-op Funeral Services, Tree to Remember, will be at Christmas concerts and services and local branches of the funeral service. Picture: ANGLIA PICTURE AGENCY

East of England Co-op Funeral Services, Tree to Remember, will be at Christmas concerts and services and local branches of the funeral service. Picture: ANGLIA PICTURE AGENCY

Anglia Picture Agency

For more than a decade, the East of England Co-op Funeral Services has brought people together at Christmas to celebrate and remember the lives of loved ones sadly no longer with us.

The Tree to Remember provides local people with the opportunity to share treasured memories, both at East of England Co-op Funeral branches and at special carol concerts and services, while raising money for local good causes.

This year, three concerts and services are taking place across Suffolk; at Ipswich Town Football Club on Wednesday December 12 and at both St Peter and St Mary Church in Stowmarket, and at London Road Baptist Church in Lowestoft on Thursday December 13.

As well as performances from local choirs and bands, including the Wattisham Military Wives Choir, Co-op Singers, East of England Co-op Brass Band, Pop Chorus and the Pakefield Singers, there will also be the opportunity to leave a special memory on the Tree to Remember.

Adam Gray, from East of England Co-op Funeral Services said: “Christmas is a time when family and friends come together, and can be particularly difficult for those who have lost someone special. These carol concerts and services provide people with an opportunity to reflect and celebrate their memory, in a safe and supportive space.”

Those wishing to share memories of loved-ones can place messages on a special ‘Tree to Remember’ at the concerts and services, or in any East of England Co-op Funeral Services branch from November 23, through to January 4, 2019.

Trees will be in display in Stowmarket, Lowestoft and Ipswich.

Over the years, Tree to Remember has helped to raise over £15,000 for local good causes.

This year, all donations raised will be shared between local, and independent, Age UK charities for Suffolk, Norfolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire.

Jo Reeder, head of Fundraising & Marketing for Age UK Suffolk said: “Age UK Suffolk is delighted to have been chosen by the East of England Co-op Funeral Services for its Christmas charitable activity. The winter months can be extremely challenging for many thousands of older people, who may already be finding day to day living difficult. As a local, independent charity, we want everyone to know that they can turn to us for support for their older relatives, friends, or themselves, and that we offer a range of often life-changing services and support that can really make a difference. We are proud to be a Suffolk charity, and are thrilled that the East of England Co-op Funeral Services has lent its support to the older people in the communities in which they operate.”

For more information visit www.eastofengland.coop/funerals

