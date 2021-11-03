News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
First look at Christmas tree on Ipswich Waterfront

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:36 PM November 3, 2021
Bauble Christmas tree is up on the waterfront PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Bauble Christmas tree is up on the waterfront. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The first signs of Christmas can be seen on Ipswich Waterfront with the installation of the bauble tree. 

The Christmas tree has previously caused controversy in the town, but has returned to outside the University of Suffolk.

Ipswich Borough Council put up the tree on Monday as the town gets ready for the festive period. 

Councillor Sarah Barber, Ipswich Borough Council Portfolio Holder for the Town Centre, said: "Christmas is just fifty-two days away. 

"The Ipswich Borough Council Christmas tree has gone up today on the Waterfront and that is when the Christmas spirit starts for me.

You may also want to watch:

"Please do go and see - it’s only just over seven weeks to go.”

The Christmas tree caused controversy when it replaced a traditional Christmas tree on the Cornhill in 2016

After complaints from local residents and councillors a traditional Christmas tree was reinstated at the Cornhill.

The bauble one was moved close to the question mark sculpture at the University of Suffolk on the Waterfront.

