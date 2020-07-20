Busy Ipswich roads to close for resurfacing

Clapgate Lane, pictured here when it was closed for roadworks a few years ago. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Two busy roads close to the centre of Ipswich are to be closed during daytimes for a week during the school summer holidays, so they can be resurfaced.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Highways said the restrictions would be in place in Cliff Lane and Clapgate Lane between Friday, July 24 and Friday, July 31.

You may also want to watch:

The work will take place in two phases, with the closures in place between 9am and 4.30pm each day.

Clapgate Lane is mainly residential, although there are some shops including a Co-Op, as well as Gainsborough Community Library. It also leads to Landseer Park.

Diversions will be signposted along Landseer Road.