Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Kilo of cocaine found in raid on Ipswich man's home

PUBLISHED: 07:30 18 April 2019

Salvatore Dellabella, of Ipswich, who has been jailed at Ipswich Crown Court for possession of 1kg of crack cocaine. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Salvatore Dellabella, of Ipswich, who has been jailed at Ipswich Crown Court for possession of 1kg of crack cocaine. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

An Ipswich man who was arrested after police officers found more than a kilo of cocaine during a raid at his home has been jailed for four years and ten months.

Before Ipswich Crown Court was Salvatore Dellabella, 52, of Martinet Green, who admitted conspiring with others to supply cocaine.

Sentencing him Judge David Goodin said that in his opinion Dellabella had played a significant role in the drug operation being run from his home.

The court heard that a 35-year-old man who had admitted playing a lesser role in the conspiracy had already been jailed for 42 months.

The court heard that during the police raid on September 28 last year police officers found 1.5 kilos of cocaine, electronic scales, cocaine presses, a metal block and cash.

Samantha Wright, prosecuting, claimed that Dellabella was involved in drug dealing at a “significant” level.

However Dellabella told the court he developed a cocaine addiction after an accident in 2016 and hadn't played a leading role in the operation which was being run by others.

He denied trying to minimise his role and said: “I have done wrong and that's why I'm here but not to the extent the prosecution say.”

Most Read

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Woman pushed over by attacker near busy Ipswich junction

The assault happened about 6.45am on April 15, when a woman in her 30s was pushed into a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Sick Felixstowe tourist Pete Mazur should fly home in air ambulance on Tuesday

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Most Read

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Woman pushed over by attacker near busy Ipswich junction

The assault happened about 6.45am on April 15, when a woman in her 30s was pushed into a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Sick Felixstowe tourist Pete Mazur should fly home in air ambulance on Tuesday

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Mum stole £236,000 from employers after gambling ‘spiralled out of control’

Rebecca Mowat, of Humber Doucy Lane in Ipswich, has been jailed for three years Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Kilo of cocaine found in raid on Ipswich man’s home

Salvatore Dellabella, of Ipswich, who has been jailed at Ipswich Crown Court for possession of 1kg of crack cocaine. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

When will Ipswich Town’s League One fixtures be released and when does the 2019/20 season start?

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town will find out their League One schedule on June 20, 2019. Picture: STEVE WALLER

The last sailing barge built in Ipswich returns home

Skipper Gordon `Willie Williams on board the Ardwina, the last sailing barge to be built in Ipswich, in 1909, and which is on a return visit to Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Parents feel ‘let down’ by Ipswich Hospital after coroner highlights failings but rules out neglect

Lilly Mae Tamasi died on September 14, 2017 Picture: GEORGINA AND ZOLTAN TAMASI
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists