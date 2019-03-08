Kilo of cocaine found in raid on Ipswich man's home

Salvatore Dellabella, of Ipswich, who has been jailed at Ipswich Crown Court for possession of 1kg of crack cocaine. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

An Ipswich man who was arrested after police officers found more than a kilo of cocaine during a raid at his home has been jailed for four years and ten months.

Before Ipswich Crown Court was Salvatore Dellabella, 52, of Martinet Green, who admitted conspiring with others to supply cocaine.

Sentencing him Judge David Goodin said that in his opinion Dellabella had played a significant role in the drug operation being run from his home.

The court heard that a 35-year-old man who had admitted playing a lesser role in the conspiracy had already been jailed for 42 months.

The court heard that during the police raid on September 28 last year police officers found 1.5 kilos of cocaine, electronic scales, cocaine presses, a metal block and cash.

Samantha Wright, prosecuting, claimed that Dellabella was involved in drug dealing at a “significant” level.

However Dellabella told the court he developed a cocaine addiction after an accident in 2016 and hadn't played a leading role in the operation which was being run by others.

He denied trying to minimise his role and said: “I have done wrong and that's why I'm here but not to the extent the prosecution say.”