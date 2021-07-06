Published: 3:35 PM July 6, 2021

Ipswich point guard Coco Leung in action before her injuries - Credit: Nick Winter

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched for a basketball player whose career was put in jeopardy by a "freak accident" where she tore ligaments during a match.

It is unclear whether Colleen ‘Coco’ Leung will ever be able to play her beloved sport again after she tore both her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and medial collateral ligament (MCL).

The incident happened in February 2021 while the 28-year-old's team, Ipswich Basketball Club, was playing the Reading Rockets.

She described bending her knee sideways as "the worst pain I had ever felt in my life", with her injuries leaving the star point guard out of the squad for the rest of the season.

"It hurt so bad," said Ms Leung.

You may also want to watch:

Ms Leung said the first few months after her injury were difficult - but things got easier as she became able to walk without crutches and regained some of her independence.

"The first month I was in so much pain," she said.

However, the pain of not being able to play the game she loves still remains.

"It's the main thing I ever wanted to do ," said Ms Leung.

"I just loved playing."

To have a hope of playing basketball again, Ms Leung will need to have surgery on her injured foot.

However, the waiting list for such surgery is long - meaning the player has turned to private options, in a bid to get back on the court sooner.

To help her get back to fitness, Ipswich Basketball Club captain Harriet Welham has set up a crowdfunding page to help raise funds for the surgery.

It has already raised nearly £2,000, just £1,000 off its target.

"She only played three games and then this freak accident happened," said Ms Welham.

"We really want her back on the court as soon as possible."

For now, Ms Leung has decided to offer coaching for younger players while she waits to have treatment.

"I've been giving them advice or motivation," she said.

You can donate to the fundraiser here.