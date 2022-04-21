Can you give a home to Suffolk’s unluckiest dog?

Cody the poodle had hoped to be adopted on April 21, but sadly this fell through at the last minute. He is now searching for his forever home. - Credit: Emma Thresh

The search is back on to find Cody his forever home after his adoption fell through on the day he was supposed to leave the RSPCA shelter in Martlesham for good.

Abandoned as a puppy, Cody has now spent a year of his short life in shelters, more time than he has in any home.

Staff at the RSPCA branch in Martlesham have not given up on finding the poodle the perfect home before his second birthday.

They shared his reservation had been cancelled on the day of his planned adoption.

“He has had the worst luck,” said Sarah Welham, kennel supervisor.

“For this to happen on the day of his adoption, we were gutted. But it was through no fault of Cody’s.”

The search is now back on to find Cody his forever home.

“When he gets to know you, he is very loving,” said Sarah. “He likes the attention, he is a character.

“He’s very intelligent, he does lots of little tricks.

“He knows the basics – wait, paw, and someone on our kennel team has taught him to roll over and play dead. They’ve put quite a bit of effort teaching him these little party tricks.”

Sarah said that Cody will make someone a very good companion, but will need a specific kind of home.

“Due to his behavioural needs, Cody is quite sound-sensitive. He's got to be the only animal in the home, and it will need to be an adult only home as well."

Sarah says the kind of home where Cody would flourish would be somewhere quiet, with people who won’t have a huge number of visitors coming in and out of their home, as Cody is easily frightened by new people and unusual noises.

“We’re looking for experienced adopters who would enjoy continuing his ongoing reward-based training.”

Although she and the team are disappointed that Cody did not find his forever home this week, Sarah said that seeing Cody bond with the people who hoped to adopt him has been an important learning experience.

This means that they are now ready and prepared to help Cody get to know the lucky people who will one day get to call him theirs.