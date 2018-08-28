Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Car and cyclist collide on Ipswich roundabout

PUBLISHED: 08:35 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:40 28 December 2018

The incident happened on the roundabout linking Heath Road and Woodbridge Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The incident happened on the roundabout linking Heath Road and Woodbridge Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

One lane was reportedly closed after a car and a cyclist collided on a major Ipswich roundabout.

Police were called at 7.43am this morning with reports of a crash involving a car and a pedal cyclist on the roundabout linking Heath Road and Woodbridge Road in Ipswich.

Witnesses described traffic queuing on approach to the junction, with one lane closed as paramedics arrived at the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed the ambulance service was in attendance, but only minor injuries were reported.

Most Read

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

It was a long wait - but he finally arrived on Christmas Day

Charlie Edwards gave birth to Theo Leandro Edwards-Assuncao on Christmas Day , weighing 8lbs 9oz Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds brave a chilly Christmas Day dip in Felixstowe

People of all ages took part in the dip Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man sexually assaulted in town centre in 3am attack

Boxing Day shoppers in Tavern Street, Ipswich, last year. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Boxing Day sales - Which shops will be opening?

Boxing Day shoppers in Tavern Street, Ipswich, last year. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man who died in crash two days before Christmas is named

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘This could be a long window this one’ - Lambert gives transfer update

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Serious help needed’ - Town fans react to defeat at QPR

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist remains in hospital after Christmas Day crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Car and cyclist collide on Ipswich roundabout

The incident happened on the roundabout linking Heath Road and Woodbridge Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

2018 - A year of extreme weather

Felixstowe beachfront in the heatwave of 2018 Picture: GREGG BROWN

Rail delays after train fault on Ipswich line

Services between Ipswich and Peterborough have been cancelled Picture: NEIL PERRY

Bicycles being stolen every other day in town centre, police warn

Warnings have been made aboutb cycle thefts in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

SIL Senior Division preview: Henley look to stay top going into 2019, with Achilles behind. Haughley up to third

Plenty of non-league football this weekend Photo: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists