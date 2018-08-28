Car and cyclist collide on Ipswich roundabout
PUBLISHED: 08:35 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:40 28 December 2018
GOOGLE MAPS
One lane was reportedly closed after a car and a cyclist collided on a major Ipswich roundabout.
Police were called at 7.43am this morning with reports of a crash involving a car and a pedal cyclist on the roundabout linking Heath Road and Woodbridge Road in Ipswich.
Witnesses described traffic queuing on approach to the junction, with one lane closed as paramedics arrived at the scene.
A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed the ambulance service was in attendance, but only minor injuries were reported.