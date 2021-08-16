Firefighters called to combine harvester blaze near Ipswich
Published: 11:22 AM August 16, 2021
Fire crews were called to a combine harvester blazed near Ipswich this morning.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to Rede Lane in Claydon at 8.52am.
Crews from Princes Street and Ipswich East used thermal imaging equipment and hoses to extinguish the fire and make the area safe.
A stop was put on the incident at 9.47am.
