News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Firefighters called to combine harvester blaze near Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 11:22 AM August 16, 2021   
Suffolk fire crews

Fire crews used thermal imaging equipment to tackle the combine harvester blaze in Rede Lane, Claydon - Credit: Archant

Fire crews were called to a combine harvester blazed near Ipswich this morning. 

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to Rede Lane in Claydon at 8.52am. 

Crews from Princes Street and Ipswich East used thermal imaging equipment and hoses to extinguish the fire and make the area safe.

A stop was put on the incident at 9.47am.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Suffolk Live
Ipswich News
Claydon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The rider was taken to hospital Picture: SIMON PARKER

A14 | Updated

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with lorry on A14

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Ferodo bridge police cordon

Suffolk Constabulary

Man in hospital following assault near Norwich Road bridge

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Kelly Atcheson of Haverhill, Suffolk

Ipswich Crown Court

Who was jailed in Suffolk this week?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Wife stabbed husband in 'moment of madness', court told

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus