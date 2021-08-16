Published: 11:22 AM August 16, 2021

Fire crews used thermal imaging equipment to tackle the combine harvester blaze in Rede Lane, Claydon - Credit: Archant

Fire crews were called to a combine harvester blazed near Ipswich this morning.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to Rede Lane in Claydon at 8.52am.

Crews from Princes Street and Ipswich East used thermal imaging equipment and hoses to extinguish the fire and make the area safe.

A stop was put on the incident at 9.47am.