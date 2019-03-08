Pub collects for family who lost everything in house fire

The Kingfisher Pub in Chantry collecting donations following house fire in Radcliffe Drive. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Rachel Edge

A pub has opened its doors as a collection point for donations to a family who lost everything in a devastating house fire in Ipswich.

The Kingfisher pub in Hawthorn Drive decided to act as a storage point for any clothes and essentials which have been donated to the family whose house was gutted by a serious fire which took hold early this morning.

A woman and three boys were taken to hospital after they managed to escape the blaze which started on the first floor of their semi-detached house in Radcliffe Drive shortly after 3am this morning.

Five fire engines attended the scene and a specialist aerial ladder was used to reach the roof of the house.

Along side the pub, other locals have chipped in to help, setting up a fundraising page.

Elizabeth Webber, whose mother and step-brothers lived in the house, said: "We are all just devastated.

"It means so much that people are offering their things for the family. I saw the fundraising page and I cannot believe how much it has raised.

"It means so much to us all."

The pub received bags full of clothes from residents for the family, who have already been to collect some of them.

Fire crews and police attend the scene of a house fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Fire crews and police attend the scene of a house fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Despite having lots of clothes, they are still struggling to find shoes appropriate for the three boys.

Penny Youngs-Debanam, who is the landlady of the pub, said: "The response has been absolutely amazing.

"I can't knock the community in anyway. Within 15 minutes of me putting the post online, there was someone banging on the door with stuff for the family.

"I couldn't thank everyone enough for what they have done for the family."

Firefighters are still at the scene of the fire ensuring that the building is safe before then starting an investigation inot what started the fire.

Louise Mallett, a mum of three young children, who set up the gofundme page, said: "I wouldn't have the money to sort myself out if I was in a situation like this, I can literally put myself in that situation. They've lost everything.

"It is lovely to see such community spirit and for people to know if they were ever in that situation you'd have support of local people."

Businesses are also wanting to help the family and Orwell Removals also donated a generous £1,000 to the fundraising page.

A spokesman from the company said: "We as a local business wanted to donate to help this family out as it is in our community and we need to embrace the local community and help where we can.

"We wish the family a speedy recovery and all the best of luck."