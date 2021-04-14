Talks with staff underway over closure of Ipswich store
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Ipswich's Oak Furnitureland store faces an uncertain future after 'closing down' signs were put in the shop's windows.
It is not yet clear whether the store will shut but a consultation period with members of staff is underway over the proposed closure of the branch positioned in Futura Retail Park.
The furniture and sofa store along with other non-essential shops reopened on Monday, April 12 after months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The store is now offering 25% off all ticketed prices as 'everything must go.'
An Oak Furnitureland spokesperson said: "On Friday, April 9, our Ipswich team were made aware that the business is commencing a consultation period regarding the proposed closure of the Ipswich showroom.
You may also want to watch:
"During this time we will continue to explore all viable options available for the showroom."
If the store does close it will join Debenhams in leaving Ipswich as the department store is set to close in the coming months.
Most Read
- 1 Armed police called after reports of man with knife in Ipswich
- 2 Debenhams makeup artist let go during Covid opens 'dream' beauty studio
- 3 New barrier set to replace planters in Ipswich after drivers ignore closure
- 4 Town coffee shop makes use of courtyard garden as lockdown lifted
- 5 Ipswich man wins Morris Minor classic car after buying £9 raffle ticket
- 6 CCTV of Ipswich burglary released after jewellery stolen from elderly woman
- 7 Antiques Roadtrip star opens new Suffolk antiques shop
- 8 'I am delighted to be joining. There is a lot of hard work that lies ahead' - Town's new CEO Ashton confirmed
- 9 Four schools set to expand due to new housing developments
- 10 New Ipswich town centre homes could be smaller and more densely built