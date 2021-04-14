News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Talks with staff underway over closure of Ipswich store

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:40 AM April 14, 2021   
Oak Furnitureland in Ipswich is closing down. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Oak Furnitureland in Ipswich looks set to close down. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ipswich's Oak Furnitureland store faces an uncertain future after 'closing down' signs were put in the shop's windows. 

It is not yet clear whether the store will shut but a consultation period with members of staff is underway over the proposed closure of the branch positioned in Futura Retail Park. 

The furniture and sofa store along with other non-essential shops reopened on Monday, April 12 after months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The store is now offering 25% off all ticketed prices as 'everything must go.'

Oak Furnitureland in Ipswich is closing down. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Closing down signs have been put up inside and outside the shop. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

An Oak Furnitureland spokesperson said: "On Friday, April 9, our Ipswich team were made aware that the business is commencing a consultation period regarding the proposed closure of the Ipswich showroom.

"During this time we will continue to explore all viable options available for the showroom." 

If the store does close it will join Debenhams in leaving Ipswich as the department store is set to close in the coming months. 

