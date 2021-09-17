Thousands of bikers to ride into Ipswich for classic motorcycle show
Thousands of bikers are set to rev into Ipswich this weekend, as one of the country's largest motorcycle shows returns after a year away.
Organisers say Copdock Bike Show has earned a reputation as an event "run by enthusiasts, for enthusiasts", having "gained the respect of the biking fraternity over the years".
They say it has also "evolved into a quality motorcycle show which embraces many eras of motorcycling and still provides a great family day out".
Like many events last year, the show had to be cancelled amid the coronavirus crisis.
But it returns to Trinity Park on Sunday, with 12-time World Trials Champion Dougie Lampkin leading a top line-up as the event's guest of honour.
Unpaid volunteers, who have spent the last 12 months organising the show, said it "could be our best yet" - with hundreds of trade and club stands alongside entertainment for the whole family.
Copdock Classic Motorcycle Club chairman Ady Smith said: “We feel really proud to be staging our 29th show and we want our visitors to share in the committee’s hard work and dedication.
"If the weather is kind, we are confident we will also break our attendance record.”
The Two Brothers Stunt Team and The Imp’s Children’s Motorcycle Display Team will put on some daring displays at the event, alongside Ken Fox's Wall of Death - where riders perform stunts 18ft off the ground on a vertical circular wall.
Gates open at 9am. Entry to the show costs £10 for adults, with accompanied under-14s allowed in for free. Car and motorcycle parking is free.
The event complies with government coronavirus guidelines, with contactless pay systems and a mobile Covid vaccine and test centre on site.
The show's success has enabled it to donate over £500,000 to charities and good causes over the years, such as Suffolk Family Carers, the East Anglian Air Ambulance, Ipswich Hospital and East Anglia's Children's Hospices.