Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

A man has died after suffering head and facial injuries in a fall on steps at the Cornhill in Ipswich town centre on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The sign left by the market traders along with the flowers at the Cornhill Picture: PAUL GEATER The sign left by the market traders along with the flowers at the Cornhill Picture: PAUL GEATER

The man, who is understood to be in his 80s, was taken to hospital following the accident on Saturday morning.

He died in hospital on Sunday, it has now been confirmed. The coroner is expected to be informed about the death

A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said: “We are deeply saddened to hear this news and our condolences go to his family and friends after their tragic loss. An investigation into the incident is already under way and we cannot comment further at this stage.”

Saturday’s accident is the seventh to be reported to the council since November – but there are claims that more people than that have fallen on the new steps.

A nearby fire engine was flagged down to help after the man fell on steps at the Cornhill, Ipswich on Saturday, January 19 Picture: ARCHANT A nearby fire engine was flagged down to help after the man fell on steps at the Cornhill, Ipswich on Saturday, January 19 Picture: ARCHANT

Traders at the market near the Cornhill collected money for a tribute to the man and flowers have been laid near the scene by Ipswich residents.

The collection was started by Lucy Young, who runs the fish stall and had seen the accident and called the emergency services on Saturday.

One of her fellow traders said: “We were all really saddened and shocked to hear the news. We felt we had to do something to pay our respects to the poor chap.”