Transport display for visitors to Ipswich Cornhill heralds historic vehicle run
PUBLISHED: 13:29 14 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:29 14 April 2019
Archant
Three of the Ipswich Transport Museum’s largest exhibits were let out of its Cobham Road building on Sunday to form the centrepiece of a display on the Cornhill.
A former Ipswich bus, a fire engine and a Scammell Scarab lorry that use to be owned by Paul’s of Ipswich were on show to promote the historic vehicle run from Ipswich to Felixstowe that takes place on the first Sunday in May.
The weather was not perfect, but Mark Smith from the museum said the exhibition had attracted interest among Sunday shoppers – despite the dull, damp weather.
The museum opened for the first time this year earlier in the month and has a series of events planned. Mr Smith said the year had got off to a good start and it was open during the Easter school holiday – finishing with an Easter Egg Hunt on Easter Monday providing fun for youngsters while their parents and grandparents show them the vehicles of their youth.