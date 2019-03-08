Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Transport display for visitors to Ipswich Cornhill heralds historic vehicle run

PUBLISHED: 13:29 14 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:29 14 April 2019

Exhibits from Ipswich Transport Museum were on display on the Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Exhibits from Ipswich Transport Museum were on display on the Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

Three of the Ipswich Transport Museum’s largest exhibits were let out of its Cobham Road building on Sunday to form the centrepiece of a display on the Cornhill.

Exhibits from Ipswich Transport Museum were on display on the Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATERExhibits from Ipswich Transport Museum were on display on the Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

A former Ipswich bus, a fire engine and a Scammell Scarab lorry that use to be owned by Paul’s of Ipswich were on show to promote the historic vehicle run from Ipswich to Felixstowe that takes place on the first Sunday in May.

The weather was not perfect, but Mark Smith from the museum said the exhibition had attracted interest among Sunday shoppers – despite the dull, damp weather.

The museum opened for the first time this year earlier in the month and has a series of events planned. Mr Smith said the year had got off to a good start and it was open during the Easter school holiday – finishing with an Easter Egg Hunt on Easter Monday providing fun for youngsters while their parents and grandparents show them the vehicles of their youth.

Most Read

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

‘Most expensive coffee I’ve ever had’ - friends given £100 parking fines after Costa Coffee trip

Jennie Cassidy received a £100 parking fine after parking at Costa in Martlesham Pictuer: ADAM HOWLETT

Orwell Bridge REOPENS after discovery of body

The Orwell Bridge has reopened to traffic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Woman’s terrified call to police as burglars beat her partner

Freddie Cook Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

‘Most expensive coffee I’ve ever had’ - friends given £100 parking fines after Costa Coffee trip

Jennie Cassidy received a £100 parking fine after parking at Costa in Martlesham Pictuer: ADAM HOWLETT

Orwell Bridge REOPENS after discovery of body

The Orwell Bridge has reopened to traffic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Woman’s terrified call to police as burglars beat her partner

Freddie Cook Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

How much will relegation cost Ipswich?

Luke Chambers, Ipswich Town. Picture: Pagepix

Felixstowe & Walton are well beaten by champions Bowers

Bowers& Pitsea keeper Andrew Wilton punches clear under pressure from Seasiders Joe Francis Photo; STAN BASTON

Convenience shop staff member assaulted during robbery

Springs Convenience Store in Spring Road, Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Beckwith the hero as young ‘keeper saves late penalty to seal a draw for Leiston

Leiston boss Stuart Boardley Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Comfortable win for Needham as they seal the points at Barwell

Jamie Griffiths celebrates with team-mates after netting for his goal at Barwell Photo: BEN POOLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists