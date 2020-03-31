7 Suffolk pubs and restaurants still offering takeaway and delivery

Breast of partridge with carrot and swede mash, braised cabbage and cranberry gravy cooked up by The Moon and the Mushroom Pub in Swilland before the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: ARCHANT

If you want a night off cooking, these businesses can help.

The Galley in Woodbridge has recently launched a takeout menu. Owner Ugur Vata at the restaurant. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown The Galley in Woodbridge has recently launched a takeout menu. Owner Ugur Vata at the restaurant. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Give yourself a night off cooking by treating the family to a meal from one of these top Ipswich-based restaurants that now offer take outs. Whether you fancy classic pub grub, a flavoursome curry or a hearty burger, there’s no reason to miss out on delicious food while staying at home.

The Galley, Woodbridge

The Galley has always served top-notch food and its tasty takeaway menu is proving to be no different. The menu regularly changes, however this week you’ll find salt cod and lobster rice cakes accompanied by harissa mayonnaise, Greek-style moussaka with a tomato glaze and bechamel sauce, and savoury baklava served alongside cauliflower, quinoa and couscous, as well as a selection of starters and desserts. Visit galley.uk.com or call 01394 380055 to order.

The Moon and Mushroom, Swilland

Have dinner with The Moon and Mushroom Pub, Swilland. Picture: Phil Morley Have dinner with The Moon and Mushroom Pub, Swilland. Picture: Phil Morley

Find a homemade Thai green curry, a spicy jambalaya, a classic cheeseburger and many more popular dishes on The Moon and Mushroom’s takeaway menu. Located just outside of Ipswich, this classic country pub has created a special menu so locals can still enjoy their delicious meals. Takeaways are available every day between 6pm and 9pm, and delivery is offered to those in a five-mile radius. To order call 01473 785320 or visit themoonandmushroom.co.uk.

The Queen, Brandeston

To start, try Scottish scampi or cider-glazed chipolatas, then enjoy North Sea haddock with triple cooked chips or a mouth-watering king prawn, coconut and cauliflower curry for main. If you have room for dessert, be tempted by an all-American apple pie, chocolate mousse torte or orange marmalade pudding. The Queen’s full takeaway menu can be found on thequeenatbrandeston.co.uk and their Facebook page.

Chutneyz, Ipswich

Been craving a curry? The weekend isn’t complete without an Indian, and luckily Chutneyz is still serving a variety of its delicious dishes for takeaway. Choose from classic dishes, including butter chicken masala and lamb rogan josh or try something a little different, like the hara bara fish curry. Orders over £30 can receive free delivery and a 20% discount is given to collection orders. Find the menu on chutneyz.co.uk and order by calling 07564 317820.

The Greyhound, Pettistree

Make restaurant-quality food from the comfort of your own kitchen with the help of The Greyhound’s finish-at-home boxes. Each box contains essential ingredients, dried goods, fruit and veg as well as full instructions, and can be collected in 10-minute slots between 2pm and 4pm, Thursday to Saturday. All orders have to be made by 7pm the evening before. Call 01728 746451 or visit greyhoundinnpettistree.co.uk to find out more.

Chutneyz, Indian cafe and bistro, Duke Street, Ipswich Chutneyz, Indian cafe and bistro, Duke Street, Ipswich

Love Thy Burger, Ipswich

Who doesn’t love a good burger? Play it safe by ordering a Plain Jane, or try something a little more adventurous like the Blue Steel – a beef patty with, bacon jam, blue cheese, sweet chilli mayo, crispy fried onions and salad – or the fiery The Incredible Turk – a buttermilk chicken breast topped with red pepper relish, lettuce, jalapeno, sujuk (Turkish garlic sausage) and LTB garlic mayonnaise. Deliveries are made through Deliveroo, and order by calling 01473 251781.

The Woolpack, Ipswich

Tuck into some good, old-fashioned grub at one of Ipswich’s favourite pubs. Choose from a selection of classic British meals, including lamb and beer casserole with mashed potato, fish pie with vegetables, sausages and mash and many more. On Sundays, treat yourself to a beef or lamb roast served with potatoes, Yorkshire pudding and vegetables. Orders can be collected or delivered. For the full menu visit woolpack-ipswich.co.uk or call 01473 215862.