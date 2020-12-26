No current plans to close Orwell Bridge but wind speeds are 'on the cusp'

Published: 2:18 PM December 26, 2020

Gusts are 'on the cusp' of bridge closure thresholds, according to Highways England - Credit: Charlotte Bond

There are no current plans to shut the Orwell Bridge when Storm Bella hits Suffolk - although Highways England says forecasted gusts are "on the cusp" of closure thresholds.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind comes into force from 3pm today until midday tomorrow and winds could reach 50mph - which is around the threshold for bridge closures.

The risk times are between 8pm tonight and 6am tomorrow, the agency said.

Storm Bella is expected to bring disruption across the UK, with severe gales and heavy rain forecast.

Winds of up to 70mph could hit exposed coastal locations in the UK.

MORE: Storm Bella is on the way - how bad will it be in Suffolk?

You may also want to watch:

Highways England, which manages the A14, tweeted: "Storm Bella is coming and there are high winds and heavy rain predicted tonight.

"Forecasted gusts are on the cusp of our thresholds. Risk times are from 8pm tonight to 6am tomorrow. We are not planning to close the bridge but follow us for further updates."