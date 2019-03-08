E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Broken glass and litter plague Maple Park weeks after opening

PUBLISHED: 07:00 08 August 2019

Patrols of Maple Park are being increased after broken glass and litter were seen by locals. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Patrols of the new-look park in Westgate, Ipswich, are being increased after litter, seeds and broken glass have been left at the site.

The play area, now known as Maple Park, was only officially opened 10 days ago - however, local councillors have already received multiple reports of rubbish being dropped.

Locals have raised concerns with the state of the park, which was built as part of significant investment into one of the most deprived parts of Ipswich.

A resident who wanted to remain anonymous, said: "I was glad to hear about the regeneration of the park.

"I used to live in the area and but would always read bad news, the muggings, drugs, weapons found etcetera.

"I took my daughter along last week to enjoy the new facilities, and what a tip it was. Seed husks, litter all over the place along with baby wipes, glass bottles and general rubbish.

"People have no respect. It disgusts me that some people simply can't clear up or use bins. It's such a shame for such a well thought out design. The brightness has been undone by filth already."

The six-figure revamp of the site, formerly known as Jubilee Park, has provided the area with a new play area, games court and outdoor gym equipment.

The development is part of a revamp Ipswich Borough Council chiefs have described as the "most ambitious yet".

The plan had been for the park to open in August, but workers were able to finish it more than a week early so that it would be available to youngsters for the summer holidays.

Colin Kreidewolf, Westgate borough councillor, said: "We are aware of the situation and have received reports of litter and glass being left on the park.

"We have increased park patrols in the area and yesterday we were joined by the police to speak to those causing the problem to explain to them why they shouldn't do it.

"We want to educate people in the area about why it should not be spoiled for those who want to use it. The site is a natural meeting point and there are some who spoil it for the others.

"We have had a lot of positive messages about the park from children and families who use the space for its intended purpose.

"We also have regular cleaning teams at the park so that the seeds and the broken glass is cleared."

