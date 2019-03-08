E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
'Udder nightmare' - Firefighters called to help cow trapped in ditch

PUBLISHED: 12:23 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:23 05 August 2019

A cow has come into a spot of trouble in Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A cow has come into a spot of trouble in Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Three fire crews have been called to a country lane in Woodbridge - where a cow has become stuck in a ditch.

The service was called shortly after 11am this morning with reports a cow had become trapped in a ditch in Kingston Farm Road.

Three crews were called to the scene - one from Woodbridge, and two from Princes Street in Ipswich.

It was initially thought the trapped animal might be a horse, a police spokeswoman later confirmed it is a cow.

More to come.

Today’s news as it happens

Stay with us for breaking news updates from across Suffolk and Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

