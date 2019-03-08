'Udder nightmare' - Firefighters called to help cow trapped in ditch
PUBLISHED: 12:23 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:23 05 August 2019
Archant
Three fire crews have been called to a country lane in Woodbridge - where a cow has become stuck in a ditch.
The service was called shortly after 11am this morning with reports a cow had become trapped in a ditch in Kingston Farm Road.
Three crews were called to the scene - one from Woodbridge, and two from Princes Street in Ipswich.
It was initially thought the trapped animal might be a horse, a police spokeswoman later confirmed it is a cow.
More to come.