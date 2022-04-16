Driver with no licence caught speeding on A12 arrested after police pursuit
- Credit: NSRAPT
A driver with no licence who gave police false details when being quizzed about speeding on the A12 in Woodbridge has been arrested.
The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped the vehicle after it was recorded travelling at 56mph in the 40mph zone of the A12 on Friday.
When questioned by officers, the motorist gave incorrect information and sped off.
Police caught up to the car and the driver was arrested.
He has now been charged with driving with no insurance, no licence, failing to stop for police and speeding.
